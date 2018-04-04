Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?

Blades of Glory actress Jenna Fischer may have just had the most awkward wardrobe malfunction in the history of wardrobe malfunctions.

When stars usually appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live they're normally dressed to the nines, suited and booted or in a glam outfit.

But not Jenna.

She was forced to appear on the show in a towel. Yes, that's right a towel.

It wasn't a planned outfit.

The star had a gorgeous plum dress ready to wear for appearance on the late night talk show.

But, unfortunately the outfit decided not to cooperate.

"I waited a little too long to get dressed," the 44-year-old revealed while sitting in her towel and jeans combo. "Then my zipper broke and then I panicked."

Being a good sport and the professional she is, Jenna brushed it off simply telling herself, "The show must go on."

"I've never been more comfortable," the actress joked.

Although she did admit she was "mentally freaking out" just slightly as she was on a live talk show in a towel.

To be fair, we'd be exactly the same.

But she had nothing to worry about, she pulled off wearing a towel on live television seamlessly.

