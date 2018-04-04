News

Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Blades of Glory actress Jenna Fischer may have just had the most awkward wardrobe malfunction in the history of wardrobe malfunctions.

When stars usually appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live they're normally dressed to the nines, suited and booted or in a glam outfit.

But not Jenna.

Jenna Fischer in a towel

Jenna Fischer may have just had the most wardrobe malfunction ever, appearing on live television in a towel. Source: YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

She was forced to appear on the show in a towel. Yes, that's right a towel.

It wasn't a planned outfit.

The star had a gorgeous plum dress ready to wear for appearance on the late night talk show.

Jenna Fischer towel Jimmy Kimmel Live

Being a good sport and the professional she is, Jenna brushed it off simply telling herself, "The show must go on." Source: Getty

But, unfortunately the outfit decided not to cooperate.

"I waited a little too long to get dressed," the 44-year-old revealed while sitting in her towel and jeans combo. "Then my zipper broke and then I panicked."

Being a good sport and the professional she is, Jenna brushed it off simply telling herself, "The show must go on."

"I've never been more comfortable," the actress joked.

Although she did admit she was "mentally freaking out" just slightly as she was on a live talk show in a towel.

Jimmy Kimmel with Jenna Fischer in a towel

The actress did admit to Jimmy Kimmel she was "mentally freaking out" just slightly as she was on a live talk show in a towel. Source: Getty

To be fair, we'd be exactly the same.

But she had nothing to worry about, she pulled off wearing a towel on live television seamlessly.

