Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

David and Candice Warner snub Georgia Love

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Everyone is vying to speak to David and Candice Warner following the ball tampering scandal, even Georgia Love.

But it seems the cricketer and his wife aren't fans of The Bachelorette, as they awkwardly didn't recognise her as she tried to get a comment off the pair at Melbourne airport on Tuesday.

"Are you going to be meeting with Cricket Australia today?" Georgia asks David in the clip above.

Georgia Love David Warner Candice Warner Melbourne

It seems the cricketer and his wife clearly don't watch The Bachelorette, as they awkwardly didn't recognise her as she tried to get a comment off the pair at Melbourne airport on Tuesday. Source: Ten

Cringingly the 31-year-old refers to Georgia as "ma'am".

"Sorry ma'am, I've said everything I have to say," he answers.

Pushing for more of answer the 27-year-old asks, "Are you planning on appealing?"

The cricketer was having none of it.

Georgia Love on The Project

Props to Georgia for trying though. Source: Ten

"I'm sorry, ma'am," he once again replies.

Props to Georgia for trying though.

David, the vice captain for the Australian cricket team, has been given a 12-month ban after he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

