Christine Anu and Delta Goodrem wow at Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony kicked off spectacularly on Wednesday evening.

Held at the Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium, the show started with a warm introduction paying homage to Australia's history.

One of the nation's most iconic singers Christine Anu took to the stage, with an incredible rendition of her hit, My Island Home.

Viewers at home were thrilled to see the fan fave open the celebrations ahead of the 11-day sporting event.

"Oh my. Christine Anu. Such a voice," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

"My Island Home should be national anthem and, tho luv Christine Anu, best version ever = George_Burarrwanga & Wurumpi Band #alwayswillbeaboriginalland #CommonwealthGames2018 (sic)," another penned.

Just as proud to have opened the show, Christine shared a special message on Twitter.

"What a rush - AMAZING!!!!! I am so proud to be Australian. Good luck to everyone involved in the 2018 Commonwealth Games," the 48-year-old said.

What a rush - AMAZING!!!!! I am so proud to be Australian. Good luck to everyone involved in the 2018 Commonwealth Games 💋❤️️💋❤️️ pic.twitter.com/X7VlsB4yCy — Christine Anu (@anuchristine) April 4, 2018

Another Australian singer who performed on the night was Ricki-Lee Coulter.

The 32-year-old of Australian Idol fame led a beach-themed performance.

But while her backup dancers were wearing bikinis, Ricki-Lee kept to a Summery white frock.

