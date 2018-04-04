Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Australian singer Lisa Origliasso has revealed her stunning dress choice was a last-minute pick before her engagement party over the weekend.

The 33-year-old, who is one half of The Veronicas singing duo, says she selected a vintage dress just the day before she celebrated with the love of her life, Logan Huffman.

"For those asking my dress was a 1940s vintage slip I found the day before at @playclothesvintage," she shared with her Instagram followers.

Lisa opted for a floor-length white gown with a cinched waist for the relaxed backyard party.

Of course her twin sister Jessica was on hand to celebrate the big day, just as news of her split with girlfriend Ruby Rose emerged.

Lisa and Logan announced their engagement back in January last year.

And it's so nice to see the pair have now officially celebrated it in style.

