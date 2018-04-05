Asher Keddie on Offspring: 'It's been a great run'

She took out the Logie for Best Actress five years in a row for her portrayal of Nina Proudman.

But actress Asher Keddie has hinted exclusively to Be that she may never play her again when questioned about the rumoursOffspring may have been axed.

“It’s been a great, great run,” she told us when discussing whether the Aussie drama will be returning for an eighth season.

But despite being a huge award winner, she added that the team at Ten weren't “sure which way we’re going to go” in regards to renewing it when speaking to Be at theSwinging Safari premiere.

Her comments are sure to devastate loyal fans who are desperate to see what happens next for Nina, especially as whenreached out toTen, they could neither confirm or deny if the show would return.

"Offspring is one of Australia's most beloved dramas, with viewers embracing the journey of Nina and her family across seven incredible seasons," a spokesperson told us. "There is more of the Proudman story to tell and Network Ten would love to bring Offspring back at some stage.”

Rumours have been swirling that the show won't ever return since Channel Ten released their schedule for 2018 and the Aussie drama was notably missing from the line-up.

The 43-year-old also revealed a new season hasn't even been discussed in an interview with the Herald Sun, despite season 7 ending with a dramatic open ending.

"The truth is I haven't had a single conversation about it [continuing Offspring] since we finished shooting back in May/June last year," she said.

While the mum-of-one is still waiting for news on the future of Offspring, she's been keeping herself busy with new projects including starring in Swinging Safari alongside Kylie Minogue last year.

