Ryan Reynolds rocks pink Deadpool suit for cancer

Deadpool 2 is just over a month away, and to get fans ready for that eagerly anticipated premiere, 20th Century Fox debuted the Marvel series’ first R-rated installment last night on FX.

And during that broadcast, the Merc with a Mouth made a very special plea to his fans — and promised an exceedingly colourful reward should they help him in his latest cause.

In a public service announcement spot (watch it above), Ryan Reynolds’s antihero reveals that he’s teamed up with fundraising site Omaze to raise money for F*** Cancer, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to, well, I’m sure you can figure it out.

Those generous enough to contribute money to this fight will have a shot at winning the custom-made pink Deadpool costume that Ryan shows off in the promo — and which, he helpfully suggests, would be ideal for either an S&M get-together or as an outfit for your farm’s scarecrow. LOL.Not that his one-of-a-kind supersuit is the only thing available to prospective contributors — a signed poster and a Blu-ray package are also offered at the site, as is the chance to receive a personalised (and, in all likelihood, foul-mouthed) outgoing voicemail message from the red-costumed assassin himself.

For full details about Deadpool’s war on cancer, head over to Omaze. The character’s next big-screen adventure, Deadpool 2, arrives in cinemas on May 18.

