News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Ryan Reynolds rocks pink Deadpool suit for cancer

Nick Schager
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Deadpool 2 is just over a month away, and to get fans ready for that eagerly anticipated premiere, 20th Century Fox debuted the Marvel series’ first R-rated installment last night on FX.

The All New Lexus LC 500
0:28

The All New Lexus LC 500
This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
1:08

This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
MKR's shock scandal
1:30

MKR's shock scandal
Waleed rap battles on Fitzy and Wippa
1:46

Waleed rap battles on Fitzy and Wippa
Khloe Kardashian Gives An Inside PEEK Into Mega MIllion Dollar Ohio Home
2:33

Khloe Kardashian Gives An Inside PEEK Into Mega MIllion Dollar Ohio Home
Bella Hadid FLASHES Her Boobs In Tokyo!
2:07

Bella Hadid FLASHES Her Boobs In Tokyo!
Rob Kardashian and Tyga TEAMING UP Against Blac Chyna For Custody Of Children!
2:21

Rob Kardashian and Tyga TEAMING UP Against Blac Chyna For Custody Of Children!
There was a Reese Witherspoon category on Jeopardy
0:56

There was a Reese Witherspoon category on Jeopardy
Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Paternity Test RESULTS! Selena Gomez Writing DISS Track About The Weeknd! | DR
7:27

Kylie Jenner’s Paternity Test RESULTS! Selena Gomez Writing DISS Track About The Weeknd! | DR
Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
2:46

Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
Demi Lovato REVEALS How Kiss WIth Kehlani Happened!
2:19

Demi Lovato REVEALS How Kiss WIth Kehlani Happened!
'Gotham' Season 4: Jerome Trailer
3:00

'Gotham' Season 4: Jerome Trailer
 

And during that broadcast, the Merc with a Mouth made a very special plea to his fans — and promised an exceedingly colourful reward should they help him in his latest cause.

In a public service announcement spot (watch it above), Ryan Reynolds’s antihero reveals that he’s teamed up with fundraising site Omaze to raise money for F*** Cancer, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to, well, I’m sure you can figure it out.

Ryan Reynolds pink Deadpool Marvel cancer

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool makes a bold statement in support of fighting against cancer. Source: Omaze

Ryan pink suit Deadpool cancer

Ryan wore a custom pink Deadpool suit in support of the disease. Source: Omaze

Ryan Reynolds pink suit cancer Omaze Marvel

The charitable partnership was announced during FX's premiere of the first Deadpool film. Source: Omaze

Those generous enough to contribute money to this fight will have a shot at winning the custom-made pink Deadpool costume that Ryan shows off in the promo — and which, he helpfully suggests, would be ideal for either an S&M get-together or as an outfit for your farm’s scarecrow. LOL.
Not that his one-of-a-kind supersuit is the only thing available to prospective contributors — a signed poster and a Blu-ray package are also offered at the site, as is the chance to receive a personalised (and, in all likelihood, foul-mouthed) outgoing voicemail message from the red-costumed assassin himself.

For full details about Deadpool’s war on cancer, head over to Omaze. The character’s next big-screen adventure, Deadpool 2, arrives in cinemas on May 18.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top