Ryan Reynolds rocks pink Deadpool suit for cancer

Deadpool 2 is just over a month away, and to get fans ready for that eagerly anticipated premiere, 20th Century Fox debuted the Marvel series’ first R-rated installment last night on FX.
And during that broadcast, the Merc with a Mouth made a very special plea to his fans — and promised an exceedingly colourful reward should they help him in his latest cause.
In a public service announcement spot (watch it above), Ryan Reynolds’s antihero reveals that he’s teamed up with fundraising site Omaze to raise money for F*** Cancer, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to, well, I’m sure you can figure it out.
For full details about Deadpool’s war on cancer, head over to Omaze. The character’s next big-screen adventure, Deadpool 2, arrives in cinemas on May 18.
