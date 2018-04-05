News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Pamela Anderson is known for her blonde bombshell personality and appearing on the cover of Playboy more times than any other model in history.

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
Woman goes bar-hopping in nothing but body paint
0:57

Woman goes bar-hopping in nothing but body paint
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Sexy Miami 'Baywatch' Premiere: Pamela Anderson
0:34

Sexy Miami 'Baywatch' Premiere: Pamela Anderson
New York gym offering naked workout classes — just in time for your New Year's resolutions.
1:27

New York gym offering naked workout classes — just in time for your New Year's resolutions.
Ashley Graham is Nearly Naked in Her Latest Photoshoot
1:29

Ashley Graham is Nearly Naked in Her Latest Photoshoot
Kendall Jenner Gives Repeat See-Through Dress Performance on Latest Vogue Cover
1:49

Kendall Jenner Gives Repeat See-Through Dress Performance on Latest Vogue Cover
Little Kitten Takes His Wobbly First Steps
0:39

Little Kitten Takes His Wobbly First Steps
Justin Bieber's ADORBALE Baby Photos!

Justin Bieber's ADORBALE Baby Photos!
Hillary Clintons Best Moments Since the Inauguration
1:25

Hillary Clintons Best Moments Since the Inauguration
These nipples just went for a stroll with the help 3D printing and stop motion animation
1:33

These nipples just went for a stroll with the help 3D printing and stop motion animation
Katy Perry Had "A Lot of Therapy" For Orlando Bloom Nude Pics
2:11

Katy Perry Had "A Lot of Therapy" For Orlando Bloom Nude Pics
 

But it turns out the magazine did a lot more than just launch her career.

The 50-year-old recently admitted Playboy actually 'saved' her life after suffering years of sexual abuse growing up.

Pamela Anderson Playboy cover

Playboy did more for Pamela Anderson than just launch her career, it "saved" her life. Source: Playboy

"As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life,” Pamela told Us Weekly. “I felt very trapped inside and needed to free myself."

Appearing on the cover of the magazine "was a breakthrough" for the model, introducing her to a whole different pool of people including "artists, activists and gentlemen".
Pamela Anderson red dress 2017

The model, pictured here last year in her Pamela Loves Coco de Mer campaign, has admitted doing Playboy "empowered" her which "saved" her life. Source: Rankin/The Full Service

While the former Baywatch star admitted she's had a "fun and wild life", she has now happily retreated from the glaring spotlight of Hollywood for a more quaint life in France with her soccer player boyfriend, Adil Rami.

"I’m happy to be living in France now," the model admitted. "Hollywood is too much."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top