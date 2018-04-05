Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Pamela Anderson is known for her blonde bombshell personality and appearing on the cover of Playboy more times than any other model in history.

But it turns out the magazine did a lot more than just launch her career.

The 50-year-old recently admitted Playboy actually 'saved' her life after suffering years of sexual abuse growing up.

"As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life,” Pamela told Us Weekly. “I felt very trapped inside and needed to free myself."

Appearing on the cover of the magazine "was a breakthrough" for the model, introducing her to a whole different pool of people including "artists, activists and gentlemen".

While the former Baywatch star admitted she's had a "fun and wild life", she has now happily retreated from the glaring spotlight of Hollywood for a more quaint life in France with her soccer player boyfriend, Adil Rami.

"I’m happy to be living in France now," the model admitted. "Hollywood is too much."

