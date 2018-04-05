Does MAFS' Dean have a new girlfriend?

News

But it seems Married At First Sight star Dean Wells may have moved on and fans of the show can't deal.

The 39-year-old — who was at the centre of the dating show's 'cheating' scandal — shared a snap with some of his MAFS co-stars last night, but everyone's eyes were on the mystery brunette he had his arms wrapped around.

Dean Wells new gilfriend

Fans have gone into a meltdown over the unknown lady Dean Wells has his arms around. Source: Instagram/DeanWells

Fans were quick to comment, desperate to know if Dean had found love after being left in tears by Tracey's decision to leave their relationship.

"Who is the new squeeze @deanwells," one commenter said on the post on Instagram.
Tracey Jewell dumped Dean Wells

He was previously 'married' to Tracey Jewel but she broke his heart when she dumped him. Source: Nine

"Who’s is the new girl man?" another said, while another remarked he had a "beautiful girl in your arms".

Dean has resisted commenting on his new relationship status, but said he had a "great night" with Nasser, Justin, Ashley and Alicia.

The mystery woman was pictured alongside Dean and his MAFS co-stars. Source: Instagram/DeanWells

His 'wife' Tracey has moved on already. Source: Instagram/TraceyJewel

"Caught up with these nutters tonight" he captioned the snap, which was taken in a restaurant in Bondi Beach. "Good times were had."

Meanwhile, Tracey's new relationship with fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen appears to be going strong with the pair gushing about each other on social media.

We can't help but notice Dean's rumoured new girlfriend looks rather like Tracey.

