Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Karl Stefanovic and his 'wife' Jasmine Yarbrough were glowing with love at an event they hosted in Sydney on Wednesday.

Posing for cameras, the couple looked extremely loved-up at the Witchery White Shirt event, and in-keeping with the theme of the luncheon they were both wearing white shirts.

Of course, they both styled them rather differently.

Karl went for a casual look with a blue blazer, jeans, brown boots and, of course, the staple white shirt and Jasmine being the fashionista she is rocked some black leather trousers, silver loafers and a white shirt.

The Today presenter and his 34-year-old fiancée secretly exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony last month.

Unfortunately, it wasn't kept a secret for long as the paparazzi decided to crash the party.

The special occasion was held at a $13m mansion on palm beach, which was decked out in white flowers with guests wearing cocktail attire.

Karl, 43, later confirmed the pair had "tied the knot".

“It’s a commitment ceremony. It was lovely,” the 43-year-old told The Sunday Telegraph back in March.

Well, clearly the 'newlywed' glow hasn't worn off for this pair.

