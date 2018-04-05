Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Would you have ever thought Lindsay Lohan would be in the position to offer legal help to the president of the United States?

Well ladies and gentlemen, that day has come.

The actress directly contacted President Donald Trump on Twitter to offer him some legal aid as part of her new partnership with Lawyer.com.

Hey, @realDonaldTrump heard you need a lawyer... at https://t.co/SgYUZfUxuO we are always here for everyone ;) — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) April 4, 2018

That's right Mr. President, just as Lindsay says in her promo, "Lawyer.com will get the right lawyer for you".

That even applies to elected heads of state.

Even better, you don't need to dip into your savings to get started, you can sign up for free. Win, win, win.

Lindsay, 31, must've gotten wind of Trump's current legal predicament.

His lead lawyer, John Dowd, in the special counsel's Russia investigation recently resigned, so Trump is in the market for a new attorney.

However, the president is yet to respond to Lindsay's offer.

