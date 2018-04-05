Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

News

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Last year Lisa Wilkinson sensationally departed her ten-year gig as the host of Today over a gender pay dispute.

Now the esteemed journalist has taken on the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein — who has been accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment and abuse — by thanking him for finally igniting the issue of female inequality.

Her comments came when she was asked her opinion on the #MeToo movement, which she believes has changed the landscape for women forever.

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank HarveyWeinstein

Lisa Wilkinson has given an inspirational reason as to why she wants to thank Harvey Weinstein. Source: Getty

"It's been a complete game changer, and bizarrely enough we have two serial harassers to thank for that, Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein," she told Who magazine.

"The Weinstein's of this world can run but no longer hide," the 58-year-old added. "Finally women are not only finding a venue and an audience for their stories, they are being listened to and believed."
Rose McGowan taking Harvey Weinstein to court

Lisa has thanked the disgraced Harvey Weinstein for shining an overdue light on a huge issue. He has been accused of more than 50 claims of abuse and harassment. Source: Getty

Tackling the potentially delicate topic with her usual signature grace, Lisa went on to detail that women being heard in this way as little as a year ago was something she "could not have imagined".

While thankfully Lisa has never been the victim of sexual harassment throughout her lengthy career, Lisa has been open about her struggles to earn equally next to her male colleagues, confessing she was happy her departure from Today opened the "very real" conversation about pay gaps.

Lisa Wilkinson Karl Stefanovic

Lisa quit her job hosting Today on Channel Nine alongside Karl Stefanovic because of a pay disparity. Source: Nine

It's thought Karl Stefanovic earned $2million a year to co-host the show alongside Lisa, who was taking home $1.1m according to News.com.au.

She now takes home the same as Karl, 43, in her new gig on The Project.

More than 50 women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against Weinstein, including Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

