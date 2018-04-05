Ricki-Lee Coulter addresses 'lip syncing' scandal

Singer Ricki-Lee has addressed the claims she 'lip synced' during her performance at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old former Australian Idol star denies she mimed the song Technicolour Love.

"I sang my face off last night and I had the best time," Ricki-Lee told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show on Thursday morning.

"I feel sometimes like I can't win," she continued.

"When I sing people say, 'Oh Ricki-Lee is miming'."

On Wednesday night several viewers took to Twitter to ask if the musician was actually lip syncing her rendition of Technicolour Love.

"Is Ricki-Lee lip syncing? #GC2018 #OpeningCeremony," one viewer wrote.

"I’m kinda bummed Ricki-Lee is lip syncing #GC2018," another tweeted, as a different fan wrote, "Unsurprisingly, no close ups of Ricki-Lee Coulter’s mouth during the beachside lip synch number".

Unsurprisingly, no close ups of Ricki-Lee Coulter’s mouth during the beachside lip synch number#OpeningCeremony #GC2018 — Dave Crowe (@DaveCroweMusic) April 4, 2018

Some questionable miming by Ricki-Lee!!! #GC2018 — Matthew Blackie (@MatthewBlackie) April 4, 2018

I'm sure Ricki-Lee was miming that song. — =corym= (@dobondobondobon) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile other viewers also questioned Christine Anu's performance, and whether that was mimed too.

However a Commonwealth Games media rep told news.com.au that's certainly not the case.

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony Team advise that Christine Anu did not lip sync during her performance tonight at the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018," they told the publication.

"There is no lip syncing and it is live," they added, referring to all performances on the night.

