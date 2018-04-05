News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Tziporah Malkah has posted a rather bizarre rant on Instagram about potentially being banned from the social media site.

The former model believes she is at risk of being banned due to a previous Instagram post, which is, funnily enough, another video.

Tziporah claims she was sent an anonymous letter with a Queensland postmark, but the contents of said letter were rather interesting.

Source: Instagram / tziporahmalkahofficial

"Why do dogs get scared? Because Chinese people eat them. Good luck in court," she said.

The 44-year-old seemed to find the letter funny and thanked her "letter-writing friend" laughing, but this video of the reading of the letter has apparently put her Instagram account at risk.

Tziporah Malkah rant

Source: Instagram / tziporahmalkahofficial

Tziporah followed up a few hours later with another video telling her "fam" to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

And if all else fails, she'll turn to YouTube.

But Tziporah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, is also risking a ban from Facebook for reasons which she has not made known.

She alerted her Facebook followers in a post on Thursday night.

Source: Facebook / Tziporah Malkah

One follower commented saying if you aren't an "a**hole" on Facebook, then she wouldn't get banned.

This prompted a long-winded reply from Tziporah about her transformation from Kate to Tziporah.

Source: Facebook / Tziporah Malkah

"As Kate, when you first met me, I was giddy & silly & loved being admired for being pretty," she said. "But I also have a fantastic comedic body of work from those days."

However, nowadays she is more "provocative" in her humour and there are "deeper reasons" behind her comedic values.

She wants to be able to continue posting "without being slapped with bans".

"I’ll be damned if I hide my light under a bushel because of some prim culty ideology," Tziporah said.

Tziporah was formerly known as Kate Fischer. Source: Getty

You do you, girl.

