Yolanda Hadid: 'Mums should dress age appropriate'

As a former model, reality star, and more importantly the mother of two of the most famous supermodels in the world, Bella and Gigi, Yolanda Hadid is a woman of many talents.

Now the 54-year-old has given some expert fashion and beauty advice for all mums and how they can look their best.

Speaking exclusively to Be, Yolanda says it's all about being "age appropriate".

"My style advice for mums is to dress age appropriate," she says. "I like to keep it casual-chic. I dress in a certain way and my kids go, ‘wow mum you look so cute'."

And when it comes to fashion trends mums should steer-clear of, the mother-of-three is quick to give her most honest opinion.

"I think you never want to embarrass your children by trying to dress the way that they do," she says, adding "wearing mini skirts or shorts, or where they feel that they’re in competition with you is something you should try to avoid".

The reality star of Hayu's Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid also shares a very valuable lesson when it comes to her beauty regime, saying that beauty is not skin deep.

"I really don't work hard on my exterior beauty," she tells Be. "I embrace my age, I'm 54, I'm loving it and I'm owning it."

We love you Yolanda.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram