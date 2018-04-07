Yolanda Hadid: 'Mums should dress age appropriate'

News

Now the 54-year-old has given some expert fashion and beauty advice for all mums and how they can look their best.

Speaking exclusively to Be, Yolanda says it's all about being "age appropriate".

Yolanda Hadid in black New York

Yolanda Hadid has given some expert fashion and beauty advice for all mums and how they can look their best. Source: Getty

yolanda gigi bella hadid

Speaking exclusively to Be, the mother of models Bella and Gigi Hadid says it's all about being "age appropriate". Source: Instagram/gigihadid

"My style advice for mums is to dress age appropriate," she says. "I like to keep it casual-chic. I dress in a certain way and my kids go, ‘wow mum you look so cute'."

And when it comes to fashion trends mums should steer-clear of, the mother-of-three is quick to give her most honest opinion.

"I think you never want to embarrass your children by trying to dress the way that they do," she says, adding "wearing mini skirts or shorts, or where they feel that they’re in competition with you is something you should try to avoid".

yolanda hadid fashion

"My style advice for mums is to dress age appropriate," she says. "I like to keep it casual-chic. I dress in a certain way and my kids go, ‘wow mum you look so cute'." Source: Instagram/yolanda.hadid

The reality star of Hayu's Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid also shares a very valuable lesson when it comes to her beauty regime, saying that beauty is not skin deep.

"I really don't work hard on my exterior beauty," she tells Be. "I embrace my age, I'm 54, I'm loving it and I'm owning it."

We love you Yolanda.

yolanda hadid style

The reality star of Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid also shares a very valuable lesson when it comes to her beauty regime, saying that beauty is not skin deep. Source: Instagram/yolanda.hadid

