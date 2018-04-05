Can you recognise this Aussie celebrity?

She's one of Australia's most well-known actresses.

But can you identify the Hollywood superstar appearing in this new movie about British punks?

No, we couldn't either.

Nicole Kidman, our most loved export, has totally transformed for her new role in How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

Gone are her signature red locks and instead she's rocking a platinum blonde mullet with a black streak for her character, Queen Boadicea.

Even the 50-year-old's usual chic style has been traded for the hardcore fashion of the 70s, which favoured lots of leather and studs.

The movie — which also stars Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp and Matt Lucas — is a far cry from her most recent work, portraying a domestic violence sufferer in Big Little Lies.

Despite scooping an Emmy last year, the buzz around Nic's latest flick died down after the premiere at Cannes Film Festival, where it received a negative response from critics.

All we can think about though is the fact she's totally channelled Cruella De Vil.

