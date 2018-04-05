News

Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Naomi Watts pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger

Suzy Byrne
Yahoo Entertainment /

Heath Ledger died a decade ago, but he’s still being celebrated on his birthday.

The Brokeback Mountain star, who died of an accidental overdose in January 2008, was remembered by ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts on Wednesday, which would have been his 39th birthday.

The Gypsy actress, 49, took to Instagram to recall the “darling heart” who once stole hers.

Naomi Watts tribute to Heath Ledger

Naomi Watts' tribute to Heath Ledger on his 39th birthday. Source: Instagram / naomiwatts

Naomi, who dated the Australian actor for two years, from 2002 to 2004 (pre-Michelle Williams and Liev Schreiber), also posted a story with a throwback of them and labelled it “Beautiful Heath.”

On the 10th anniversary of his passing in January, an event that rocked Hollywood, she also paid tribute.

Naomi Watts shared this throwback on Instagram on Wednesday. Source: Instagram / naomiwatts

She called him a “beautiful soul” and a “true original,” adding that he always had his heart on his sleeve. “I will never forget his gentle spirit,” she shared.

The actress, who is now linked to actor Billy Crudup, also participated in the I Am Heath Ledger documentary last year.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Entertainment US.

