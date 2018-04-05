News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Wippa compares his family to the Kardashian-Wests

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian West attempted to make a #relatable post on Instagram on Thursday, recalling how hard it is to get a family photo with her three kids and husband Kanye West.

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
4:33

'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
2:46

Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
2:18

Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
3:04

RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
2:07

The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
2:18

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:15

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald's prank on wife backfires when she breaks down in tears
1:07

Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald's prank on wife backfires when she breaks down in tears
Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Real Reason For Turning Down Travis Scott&rsquo;s Proposal, Kris Jenner REVEALS All!
1:53

Kylie Jenner’s Real Reason For Turning Down Travis Scott’s Proposal, Kris Jenner REVEALS All!
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
 

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she captioned a sweet family portrait with Kanye and kids North, Saint and Chicago. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

But now Australia's very own Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli is giving the Kardashian-Wests a run for their money in the difficult children department.

Kim Kardashian West attempted make a #relatable post on Instagram on Thursday recalling how hard it is to get a family photo with her three kids and husband Kanye West. Source: Instagram / kimkardashian

The Nova FM host posted a side-by-side photo of his family and Kimye's posing for family photos.

To be fair to Wippa, it does look like he and wife Lisa are having difficulty persuading their kids, Ted and Jack, to say "cheese" to the camera.

Kim Kardashian Wippa photo

The Kardashian-Wests vs the Wipflis. Source: Instagram / fitzyandwippa

"Wrangling kiddos for a family portrait - even Kimye struggle!" Wippa captioned the photo.

Our hearts go out to all the parents out there trying to get a nice family photo, even celebrities.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top