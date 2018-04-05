Wippa compares his family to the Kardashian-Wests

Kim Kardashian West attempted to make a #relatable post on Instagram on Thursday, recalling how hard it is to get a family photo with her three kids and husband Kanye West.

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she captioned a sweet family portrait with Kanye and kids North, Saint and Chicago. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

But now Australia's very own Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli is giving the Kardashian-Wests a run for their money in the difficult children department.

The Nova FM host posted a side-by-side photo of his family and Kimye's posing for family photos.

To be fair to Wippa, it does look like he and wife Lisa are having difficulty persuading their kids, Ted and Jack, to say "cheese" to the camera.

"Wrangling kiddos for a family portrait - even Kimye struggle!" Wippa captioned the photo.

Our hearts go out to all the parents out there trying to get a nice family photo, even celebrities.

