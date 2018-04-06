Will season two of 13 Reasons Why make it to air?

News

Wendy Geller
Yahoo Entertainment /

As fans of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why are eagerly making guesses as to when its second season will finally be released, a conservative watchdog group is hoping the controversial series won’t have a return date any time soon.

The Parents Television Council (PTC) has asked Netflix to hold off on releasing the new season of the drama until “experts in the scientific community have determined it to be safe for consumption by an audience that is comprised heavily of minor children".

“When a film or TV series centers entirely on high school-aged children for its storytelling, it is high school and junior high school children who watch and who feel most emotionally connected to the characters,” PTC president Tim Winter said in a release.

A conservative watchdog group is hoping the controversial series won’t have a return date any time soon. Source: Netflix

“Grown-ups don’t put themselves into the position of high schoolers; but other children do.”

“The impact of season one of 13 Reasons Why, which culminated with a graphic suicide scene of a high school-aged character, was powerful and intense: Millions of children watched; the Google search term for how to commit suicide spiked 26 percent; and there were news reports of children literally taking their own lives after the series was released,” he added.

13 Reasons Why premiered last year, and even though it is largely critically acclaimed (and earned star Katherine Langford a Golden Globe nomination), its focus on suicide and other mature content has drawn controversy, including concern and criticism from parents and mental health professionals.


Netflix addressed these concerns last month by commissioning a study that revealed surprisingly positive results about its influence on young people.

Nearly three-quarters of teen and young-adult viewers reported that they tried to be more considerate about how they treated others after watching the show.

Katherine Langford in Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why. Source: Netflix

More than half of teen viewers reached out to apologise to someone for how they had treated them; and more than two-thirds were more motivated to help someone who was depressed, bullied, or sexually assaulted.

Nearly three-quarters of teen and young-adult viewers said the show made them feel more comfortable processing tough topics.

More than two-thirds of parents reported that watching the show prompted them to communicate with their children about difficult topics; 71 percent of teens and young adults were inspired to discuss the show and related issues with their parents.

Netflix also added a special viewing guide and additional resources.

