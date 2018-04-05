MAFS star Sarah Roza's 'Kim Kardashian moment'

Married At First Sight star Sarah Roza has compared herself to Kim Kardashian, but for a rather interesting reason.

She was having work done on her buttocks area.

Sarah was undergoing laser treatment to remove cellulite from her thighs and bottom area and joked she was having her "Kim Kardashian moment".

The 38-year-old posted her experience of the whole procedure on her Instagram story and seemed to be enjoying it.

"So, I'm actually having my Kim Kardashian moment right now," she said in the video above. "My bum's getting done!"

Well, the Kardashians are famous for their bums after all.

She likened the procedure to a "really nice massage happening on my bum". Interesting analogy there, Sarah.

The MAFS star seemed to be in good spirits following the announcement of her split from on-screen "husband" Telv Williams.

That's right girl, you do what makes you happy and forget about him.

