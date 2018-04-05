The reason Jen Hawkins needed extra security today

As a former Miss Universe, Jen Hawkins is bound to get recognised a lot, but her most recent appearance required a little more security than normal.

While attending The Star Doncaster Mile Luncheon today, the 33-year-old model had the lavish task of wearing a 122-carat diamond headpiece worth a whopping $3million, and there was no way she was going to let anyone else come close to it.

“Oh My Gosh,” Jen said when speaking to Be. “I saw it for the first time this morning and it just has these amazing diamonds… It still feels surreal to wear such a beautiful piece.”

It seems like Jen is pulling a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s book, and that’s not just in terms of having a bodyguard with her.

Kim has also been one to wear a lavish headpiece worth $2.5m for her first wedding.

However while Jen admits she’s a fan of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she also deemed that her bejewelled accessory has more purpose behind its hefty price tag.

“I think it’s relevant because the Doncaster prize pool is worth three million, so that’s why they had to make it three million,” Jen told Be.

The bejewelled headpiece that features a two-layered arch made up of three and four carat diamonds, took designer Nic Cerrone about 94 hours to make, after starting on it a month-and-a-half ago.

Jen then revealed to Be that her only input was to make sure it matched her equally dazzling white sequined dress.

“I think he wanted something across the forehead, but it wasn’t going to go with my outfit which I had already planned out,” Jen said.

The specially designed accessory now comes in as the most expensive headpiece ever created in Australia, which explains the high stakes to keep it protected.

