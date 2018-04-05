News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

The reason Jen Hawkins needed extra security today

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

As a former Miss Universe, Jen Hawkins is bound to get recognised a lot, but her most recent appearance required a little more security than normal.

Kaia Gerber And Jennifer Lawrence Prove Messy Is TRENDY | Trending Topics
4:58

Kaia Gerber And Jennifer Lawrence Prove Messy Is TRENDY | Trending Topics
Jennifer Lawrence Takes Lie Detector Test & CONFIRMS She's A Psychopath?
3:38

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Lie Detector Test & CONFIRMS She's A Psychopath?
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals the hilarious way Amy Schumer comforted her after Darren Aronofsky split
1:20

Jennifer Lawrence reveals the hilarious way Amy Schumer comforted her after Darren Aronofsky split
'He's Not James Bond' — Jonathan Pie Reacts to Unusual Jeremy Corbyn Story
2:43

'He's Not James Bond' — Jonathan Pie Reacts to Unusual Jeremy Corbyn Story
'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
1:52

'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
Jake Paul GOES OFF on His Ex Girlfriend, Perrie Edwards Reacts to Zayn &amp; Gigi's Anniversary DR
6:28

Jake Paul GOES OFF on His Ex Girlfriend, Perrie Edwards Reacts to Zayn & Gigi's Anniversary DR
Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
1:24

Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
Do You Speak Fashion?
1:57

Do You Speak Fashion?
10 BEST Dressed Celebs From Coachella 2017 Weekend 1
2:52

10 BEST Dressed Celebs From Coachella 2017 Weekend 1
Carolina Herrera Fashion Show
0:47

Carolina Herrera Fashion Show
What's REALLY Going on Between Jake Paul and Erika Costell?
3:09

What's REALLY Going on Between Jake Paul and Erika Costell?
 

While attending The Star Doncaster Mile Luncheon today, the 33-year-old model had the lavish task of wearing a 122-carat diamond headpiece worth a whopping $3million, and there was no way she was going to let anyone else come close to it.

Jennifer Hawkins was looking absolutely dazzling at The Star Doncaster Luncheon today wearing sequins and a $3m diamond headpiece. Source: Getty.

The bejewelled headpiece is made up of 3 and 4 carat diamonds totalling 122-carats, making it the most expensive in Australia. Source: Getty

“Oh My Gosh,” Jen said when speaking to Be. “I saw it for the first time this morning and it just has these amazing diamonds… It still feels surreal to wear such a beautiful piece.”

It seems like Jen is pulling a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s book, and that’s not just in terms of having a bodyguard with her.

Kim has also been one to wear a lavish headpiece worth $2.5m for her first wedding.

However while Jen admits she’s a fan of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she also deemed that her bejewelled accessory has more purpose behind its hefty price tag. 

“I think it’s relevant because the Doncaster prize pool is worth three million, so that’s why they had to make it three million,” Jen told Be.

Jennifer Hawkins needed additional security to protect her whopping $3 million diamond headpiece. Source: Be

The bejewelled headpiece that features a two-layered arch made up of three and four carat diamonds, took designer Nic Cerrone about 94 hours to make, after starting on it a month-and-a-half ago.

Jen then revealed to Be that her only input was to make sure it matched her equally dazzling white sequined dress.

Jen Hawkins with the designer of her lavish headpiece, Nic Cerrone. Source: Getty

“I think he wanted something across the forehead, but it wasn’t going to go with my outfit which I had already planned out,” Jen said.

The specially designed accessory now comes in as the most expensive headpiece ever created in Australia, which explains the high stakes to keep it protected.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top