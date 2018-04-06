News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Can you see what's wrong with this photo?

The 37-year-old reality star is being accused of editing her images once again, and once you see the apparent photoshop fail, there's no way of unseeing it.

While a first glance proves this is another one of Kim's sexy behind-the-scenes photos, a closer look reveals there's a curved door in the background that changes everything.

kim kardashian photoshop

She's the queen of selfies, but something didn't sit quite right with Kim Kardashian's fans when she posted a lingerie snap this week. Source: Instagram/kimkardashian

"Is the door curved down next to her left leg? looololoooolol... you can literally see the distortion lines lol but i love her... Photoshop fail... this cant be real... I apologize," one fan wrote after seeing the image.

Meanwhile another fan pointed out just how different the mother-of-three's figure looked compared to usual.

kim kardashian edit

The 37-year-old reality star is being accused of editing her images once again, and once you see the apparent photoshop fail, there's no way of unseeing it. Source: Instagram/kimkardashian

"Look at how tiny her waist is here compared to this next one I will tag you in. Really angers me (sic)," they wrote.

Last month Kim was accused of photoshopping another one of her snaps, and with this pattern emerging, we wonder how she's going to explain this new one.

