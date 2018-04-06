Awkward Lisa gaffe leaves Today hosts speechless

Things got a little awkward on the Today show on Friday morning, when an innocent fan gave a big shoutout to former host Lisa Wilkinson.

Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner were lost for words during the live TV moment, as viewer Cathy seemed oblivious to the fact Lisa famously quit the show last year.

It all happened during a free fuel segment, when reporter Tim Gilbert surprised Cathy with a fully-paid tank.

When Tim asked her to say hello to the show, she innocently waved at the camera and said, "Hi Lisa!".

The shocked reporter quickly reminded Cathy it's actually Georgie on the show, and Cathy immediately corrected herself, "Oh Georgie and Karl, love your show".

"Yeah Lisa's one of our producers so morning Lisa," Tim then joked.

"She’s very good too Lisa," Karl then chuckled. "Lisa is outstanding."

Meanwhile Georgie seemed less amused by the gaffe, simply saying, "Please send our love to Cathy, that's very nice".

Lisa famously quit Today at the end of last year, after what is believed to be a pay dispute.

She is now a presenter on Channel Ten's The Project.

