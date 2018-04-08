News

Bachie in Paradise: Ep 6 recap
Game show contestant goes viral for best reason

Game show contestant goes viral for best reason

Sophie Ludel
Yahoo Entertainment /

International game show Jeopardy recently featured an entire category dedicated to Reese Witherspoon movies, and it was everything.

Movies such as Legally Blonde, Wild, andElection were answers to some of the most important questionsJeopardy has ever asked.

The reigning champion, Emily, swept the category, proving her love for Witherspoon’s hit films.

jeopard game show

This Jeopard contestant absolutely nailed the Reese Witherspoon questions on the game show. Source: CBS

Reese Witherspoon red carpet blue dress

Reese Witherspoon attends the European Premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time' at BFI IMAX on March 13, 2018 in London, England. Source: Getty

We weren’t the only ones who loved this category.

Fans swarmed to Twitter to share how much they enjoyed Reese Witherspoon movies being featured on Jeopardy.









Sadly, Emily’s winning streak came to an end, and she lost the overall game.

But honestly, the girl answered every single one of the Reese Witherspoon questions correctly, so she’s the real champion in our minds.

reese witherspoon jeopardy

She answered every single one of the Reese Witherspoon questions correctly. Source: CBS

