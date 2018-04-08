Game show contestant goes viral for best reason

International game show Jeopardy recently featured an entire category dedicated to Reese Witherspoon movies, and it was everything.
Movies such as Legally Blonde, Wild, andElection were answers to some of the most important questionsJeopardy has ever asked.
The reigning champion, Emily, swept the category, proving her love for Witherspoon’s hit films.
We weren’t the only ones who loved this category.
Fans swarmed to Twitter to share how much they enjoyed Reese Witherspoon movies being featured on Jeopardy.
Sadly, Emily’s winning streak came to an end, and she lost the overall game.
But honestly, the girl answered every single one of the Reese Witherspoon questions correctly, so she’s the real champion in our minds.
