Game show contestant goes viral for best reason

International game show Jeopardy recently featured an entire category dedicated to Reese Witherspoon movies, and it was everything.

Movies such as Legally Blonde, Wild, andElection were answers to some of the most important questionsJeopardy has ever asked.

The reigning champion, Emily, swept the category, proving her love for Witherspoon’s hit films.

We weren’t the only ones who loved this category.

Fans swarmed to Twitter to share how much they enjoyed Reese Witherspoon movies being featured on Jeopardy.

There was a category in jeopardy that was just Reese Witherspoon movies, I never felt so powerful — Best Son (@mcguire_fire) April 3, 2018

theres noone im more proud of on earth than the girl who just got every answer on the Reese Witherspoon jeopardy category — Justine (@jumbajustine) April 2, 2018

A nanny w glasses named Emily just swept a Reese Witherspoon category on jeopardy. I want to know why I’ve never seen this romcom. — Russell de Leon (@ruckusdeleon) April 2, 2018

Shoutout to the girl who swept the "Reese Witherspoon movies" category on Jeopardy. That's my kind of champion — Nikki the Danz (@nicoleeex44) April 2, 2018

Sadly, Emily’s winning streak came to an end, and she lost the overall game.

But honestly, the girl answered every single one of the Reese Witherspoon questions correctly, so she’s the real champion in our minds.

