What happened when I drove a $200k superhero’s car

But luck has been on my side this past week, as I’ve driven through life in the serious fast lane.

I’m talking about switching gears and getting all kinds of engines running when I had the opportunity to drive the brand new 2018 Lexus LC 500 Hybrid, which was driven by a superhero in Marvel's Black Panther. That’s right, Black Panther!

The LC represents a completely new direction for Lexus in the areas of styling, performance, technology and luxury features. Source: Supplied

Me feeling like a Queen, before coming to the realisation that I have to go back to my beaten up old car. Source: shepherdemma/Instagram

Only like the highest-grossing marvel film in Hollywood’s history.

Now I’m not the biggest car geek, but I know luxury when I feel it.

The sleek black futuristic design and feel of this car was infectious.

Before I even got that seatbelt on, I slid my hand over the shiny black exterior (how Kimmy K of me). Oh, this is so lush.

black panther car lexus

The car featured in Black Panther. Source: Marvel

Reversing out of the driveway felt like I was in a dream. Top Gear, eat your heart out.

First stop, a drive by my ex’s house. Just joking… or am I?

From a push of a button the car display lit up and the steering wheel came down, and I was in for a smooth and silent ride.

Some facts for the car nerds: Advanced materials and fabrication techniques used in the LFA have found their way into the LC including the compression-moulded sheets of re-impregnated carbon fibre for the inner door panels. Source: shepherdemma/Instagram

I instantly felt like Roxy Jacenko cruising the back streets of Sydney's inner city, but then thought, 'Hey, I think my car's better’.

Then to get serious, it was time to test this sound-system and put on a good tune.

There are 13 speakers in this car and let me tell you, the sound is incredible.

The LC 500 will feature the world’s first 10-speed transmission in a luxury car. Source: Supplied

The car and the music blaring out of its speakers created lots of attention, with motorists yelling out the window asking what the car model was, and even runners on the street stopping in their tracks to take a good look at me, oh and the car.

The stares were a good confidence boost so I immediately thought, 'I need to get some bad-ass shots of myself in this car for the world to see and pop it as my new profile pic on Facebook’.

It was definitely time to make my ex a little jealous. Pic taken and uploaded. I got a lot of likes. Winning.

Interesting fact: The shape and feel of the steering wheel were defined through hours of testing and re-testing by a Takumi master driver. Source: shepherdemma/Instagram

I decided to keep this sense of excitement and headed through the harbour tunnel to feed my adrenaline junky habit, which I'm sure superhero Black Panther got in the film when he was seen clinging onto the roof during a high-speed car chase.

Then I started freaking out and reality set in that I was driving such an expensive vehicle.

There I was sitting in traffic getting stares from all angles, and I'm just a girl who loves to write, raids every sales rack, and lives off fantastic noodles and rice cakes.

It was nice to escape reality though, even if it was just for a week.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

