The new Angelina Jolie lookalike in Brad Pitt's life

It appears there is a new woman in Brad Pitt's life and she bears an uncanny resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

The woman is said to be Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and renowned architect Neri Oxman, Page Six reports.

The pair reportedly met after Brad was referred to the designer for one of his new architectural projects.

"Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art," a source told the outlet.

But the relationship between Brad and Neri is simply a "professional friendship".

"Their friendship has not turned into romance... as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating," the insider continued.

Be has reached out to Brad's reps on his new "friendship" with the 42-year-old.

Brad, 54, is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings from Angelina Jolie.

The pair have reportedly put the final touches on their divorce, according to a report from The Sun last week.

"They are now on pretty good terms," the insider told the publication, revealing the terms of the divorce were being “finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks".

The World War Z actor started dating Angelina after he met her on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram