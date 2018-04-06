The new Angelina Jolie lookalike in Brad Pitt's life

News

The woman is said to be Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and renowned architect Neri Oxman, Page Six reports.

The pair reportedly met after Brad was referred to the designer for one of his new architectural projects.

Brad Pitt in a tux

There's reportedly a new woman in Brad Pitt's life and she bears a striking resemblance to ex Angelina Jolie. The actor is pictured here in January at an event in Hollywood. Source: Getty

Angelina Jolie black dress red carpet

Brad's ex Angelina Jolie... Source: Getty

Angelina Jolie lookalike Neri Oxman

...and the new woman in his life, Professor Neri Oxman. Source: Getty

"Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art," a source told the outlet.

But the relationship between Brad and Neri is simply a "professional friendship".

"Their friendship has not turned into romance... as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating," the insider continued.

Be has reached out to Brad's reps on his new "friendship" with the 42-year-old.

Neri is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a renowned architect. Source: Getty

Brad, 54, is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings from Angelina Jolie.

The pair have reportedly put the final touches on their divorce, according to a report from The Sun last week.

"They are now on pretty good terms," the insider told the publication, revealing the terms of the divorce were being “finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks".

Angelina and Brad, pictured here in 2015, announced their separation in September 2016. Source: Getty

The World War Z actor started dating Angelina after he met her on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

