Heidi Montag 'died for a minute' during surgery

When you think of the name Heidi Montag you'll probably cast your mind back to The Hills days, feuding with Lauren Conrad over her now-husband Spencer Pratt and, oh yeah, that one time she had 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day.

Well, it turns out that risky move of having so many cosmetic procedures in the span of 24 hours just about killed her.

"Spencer thought he lost me," she said in a recent interview with Paper.

Heidi Montag bikini 2010

Heidi Montag opened up about how she "died for a minute" during her extensive cosmetic procedures back in 2010. She is pictured here just after undergoing surgery. Source: Getty

His worries weren't unwarranted as surgeons actually lost Heidi for a bit during surgery.

"I died for a minute," she told the magazine, adding she needed to have "24-hour nurse care" and husband Spencer "wouldn't leave [her] side".

"My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it,'" she recalled to the publication.

Heidi Montag, here in 2015, expressed her regret at having the 10 plastic surgery procedures in 2014 to Entertainment Tonight. Source: Getty

The 31-year-old insisted "cutting yourself up isn't something" she'd recommend doing.

Back in 2010, the star unveiled her transformation to People magazine revealing she'd undergone 10 procedures in one day including a brow-lift, chin reduction, second rhinoplasty (nose job), ear-pinning and a second boob job.

However, four years after the intensive surgery Heidi expressed her regret over her cosmetic procedure choices to Entertainment Tonight.

Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt Baby

Heidi and Spencer recently welcomed their first child, a son they named Gunner. Source: Instagram / heidipratt

So much so, she went under the knife again to reduce the size of F-cup breasts due to "back problems".

She encouraged people to "really research" before undergoing serious cosmetic procedures, because once it's done you can't go back.

