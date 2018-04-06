This Waleed rap battle on Fitzy and Wippa will make your Friday

Just when you thought the Fitzy and Wippa's radio breakfast segment on Nova 9.69 couldn't get any funnier, think again.

The Project's Waleed Aly joined the radio duo for their famous Rap Battle Of The Week on Friday morning, battling it out against Fitzy and leaving the whole studio in stitches.

"The man I'm going up against is very musically gifted," Fitzy tells his listeners. "I'm a bit nervous."

"I've played guitar since I was in grade three," Waleed replied.

The first dig came from Waleed to Fitzy.

"I feel like I can't butcher it (the rap) more than you will."

"Just bring what you've got mate," he continued.

The pair were then seen battling it out for the winners' position for best Rap Of The Week, leaving their co-host Sarah to make the final call.

"Fitzy you did do well," she said, adding, "I was very impressed, but I'm a bit of a Project fan though, it's got to go to Waleed".

