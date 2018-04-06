News

Anne Hathaway shuts down body shamers in the best way ever

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Anne Hathaway has shut down body shamers in the best possible way ever. Like, seriously ever.

And how exactly has she done that?

By telling body shamers to go and take a hike before they even have a chance to shame her. YES, GIRL.

Anne Hathaway white dress

Anne Hathaway has shut down body shamers in the best possible way ever. Like, seriously EVER. Source: Getty

The actress took to Instagram posting a video of herself - which you can watch above - working out in the gym, but it was the caption that did all the talking.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," the 35-year-old wrote. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx."

That's right. If you have nothing nice to say about Anne's body in the next couple of month then just keep it to yourselves, folks.

BOOM. Source: Giphy

This is not the first time the Oscar-winning actress has brilliantly clapped back at body shamers.

Back in 2016, after she had given birth to son Jonathan she shares with husband Adam Shulman, Anne took to Instagram to write about gaining weight during pregnancy.

She showcased a pair of cut-up jeans she DIY'd to fit her post-baby body insisting no-one should have "shame" in their body.

Back in 2016, she showcased a pair of cut-up jeans she had DIY'd to fit her post-baby body insisting no-one should have "shame" in their body.

Source: Instagram / annehathaway


"There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs," she wrote.

"Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love," Anne added.

You show 'em, girl.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

