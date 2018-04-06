Is this MKR's biggest scandal yet?

This is one of the most controversial seasons of My Kitchen Rules we've ever seen.

Now a new promo has been released with some shocking revelations, as things really heat up and it's not all in the kitchen. Watch the promo video above.

"We've never had to remove a team from My Kitchen Rules," Manu tells the viewers.

"This is the week it happens," Pete adds.

"One team went too far," Manu says.

Jess is seen throwing herself up from the dinner table in a rage muttering, "I can't do this".

The huge blow-up seems to be between Sydney sisters Jess and Emma and Sonya and Hadil, who are exchanging some rather nasty words to one another across the table.

Things got so bad Pete has to interject. "

Guys, a little bit of respect," he says to the table, while the rest of the contestants are left with their tongues in their hands.

Unfortunately the big rift causes Kim and Suong to wait in the kitchen before they are able to serve their entrées.

"We've been told to wait," Suong tells the viewers.

"I'll come for you and you and you," Sonya says, pointing at each and every contestant sitting at the table.

"You've got serious issues," Emma says while pointing at Hadil.

"Enough," Manu shouts. "This is a cooking competiton, and things have gotten too out of hand."

"You're excused from the table."

