Is this MKR's biggest scandal yet?

Bachelor In Paradise's Luke hints he doesn't end up with Lisa
Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

This is one of the most controversial seasons of My Kitchen Rules we've ever seen.

Now a new promo has been released with some shocking revelations, as things really heat up and it's not all in the kitchen. Watch the promo video above.

"We've never had to remove a team from My Kitchen Rules," Manu tells the viewers.

Pete Manu not impressed

Pete and Manu did not look impressed in the sneak-peek promo. Source: Seven

Jess Alvial MKR walks out

Jess Alvial gets up from the table and walks out on Kim and Suong's instant restaurant. Source: Seven

"This is the week it happens," Pete adds.

If you're not already jumping out of your seats with anticipation then wait for this.

"One team went too far," Manu says.

Jess is seen throwing herself up from the dinner table in a rage muttering, "I can't do this".

Jess Alvial MKR walks out dramatic exit

Jess makes a dramatic exit from Kim and Suong's instant restaurant. Source: Seven

Hadil MKR angry

Hadil gives a nasty glare directed at Jess who walks off. Source: Seven

The huge blow-up seems to be between Sydney sisters Jess and Emma and Sonya and Hadil, who are exchanging some rather nasty words to one another across the table.


Things got so bad Pete has to interject. "

Guys, a little bit of respect," he says to the table, while the rest of the contestants are left with their tongues in their hands.

Manu unimpressed MKR angry sad

Manu was very unimpressed with the drama that took over the table. Source: Seven

Unfortunately the big rift causes Kim and Suong to wait in the kitchen before they are able to serve their entrées.

"We've been told to wait," Suong tells the viewers.

Suong sad MKR

Poor Kim and Suong were told by producers to wait until the brawl ended. Source: Seven

"I'll come for you and you and you," Sonya says, pointing at each and every contestant sitting at the table.

"You've got serious issues," Emma says while pointing at Hadil.

"Enough," Manu shouts. "This is a cooking competiton, and things have gotten too out of hand."

"You're excused from the table."

OUCH.

To see what happens at this explosive dinner party stay tuned and watch My Kitchen Rules on Seven, returning Sunday April15 at 7pm.

