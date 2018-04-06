News

Lorde apologises for 'poorly chosen' Whitney Houston reference

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Lorde has apologised for a Whitney Houston reference she made on Instagram, which was branded "insensitive" and "disgusting" by many on social media.

The 21-year-old posted a photo of a marble bath filling up, along with a quote from Whitney's famous song I Will Always Love You.

However, in 2012 Whitney was found unconscious submerged in a bathtub and was subsequently pronounced dead following several attempts to resuscitate her.

Lorde red dress Grammys 2018

Lorde, here at the 2018 Grammys, has been forced to apologise for a Whitney Houston reference she made on Instagram, which was branded "insensitive" and "disgusting" by many on social media. Source: Getty

Lorde Instagram bathtub Whitney Houston

The 21-year-old posted a photo of a marble bath filling up quote Whitney's famous song I Will Always Love You. Source: Instagram / lordemusic

The singer was just 42-years-old.

Three years later in January 2015, Whitney's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face down in a bathtub and died from pneumonia six months later after being put into a medically induced coma.

Whitney Houston

In 2012 Whitney Houston - performing here in 2009 - was found unconscious submerged in a bathtub and was subsequently pronounced dead following several attempts to resuscitate her. Source: Getty

Of course many took to social media to express their outrage at Lorde's reference mishap.





However, Lorde soon apologised and deleted the Instagram post.

She took to her story to express her most sincere apologies.

Lorde apologised on Instagram. Source: Instagram / lordemusic

"Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote," she wrote. "I'm so sorry for offending anyone - I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath."

The singer insisted she "loved" Whitney.

"I'm an idiot," Lorde added. "Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."

And, of course, many knew the Royals singer did not post the bathtub photo "with malicious intent".





Everyone makes mistakes.

