Lorde apologises for 'poorly chosen' Whitney Houston reference

Lorde has apologised for a Whitney Houston reference she made on Instagram, which was branded "insensitive" and "disgusting" by many on social media.

The 21-year-old posted a photo of a marble bath filling up, along with a quote from Whitney's famous song I Will Always Love You.

However, in 2012 Whitney was found unconscious submerged in a bathtub and was subsequently pronounced dead following several attempts to resuscitate her.

The singer was just 42-years-old.

Three years later in January 2015, Whitney's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face down in a bathtub and died from pneumonia six months later after being put into a medically induced coma.

Of course many took to social media to express their outrage at Lorde's reference mishap.

This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting pic.twitter.com/B5cR3tolaU — black female (@privsari) April 6, 2018

Y'all. Lorde just made a Whitney Houston bathtub joke. I would say cancel her, but canceled folks just end up being more successful in the long run. — tyrese sanders (@tysandsnyc) April 6, 2018

However, Lorde soon apologised and deleted the Instagram post.

She took to her story to express her most sincere apologies.

"Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote," she wrote. "I'm so sorry for offending anyone - I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath."

The singer insisted she "loved" Whitney.

"I'm an idiot," Lorde added. "Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."

And, of course, many knew the Royals singer did not post the bathtub photo "with malicious intent".

Y’all lorde didn’t post that bathtub pic with malicious intent pic.twitter.com/KRCuyJ9wrl — embodiment of a grinch thats built like a bookself (@monetstcouch) April 6, 2018

Y’all stop coming for Lorde, she’s so unproblematic, I’m sure she didn’t mean any harm with that caption 😭 I mean it took me a while to connect the dots too — ✨ (@Chidinma_xo) April 6, 2018

i will not stand for lorde slander on twitter when she made a simple mistake and we all know she is a kind, thoughtful, precious lil angel who would never purposely disrespect someone 😤 — josiah (@jsebregts) April 6, 2018

Everyone makes mistakes.

