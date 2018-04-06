This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively

News

The actress is (rightfully) upset after unauthorised photos of her and James found their way online.

A paparazzo was hidden in front of Martha Stewart’s house, where Lively, 30, and James, 3, attended a big Easter party on Sunday.

Blake Lively puts out a warning after photos of her daughter were taken and posted online without her consent. Source: Getty

Outlets including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Cosmopolitan posted the photos online, and Lively’s team is asking all publications to take down the shots.

"The photos were taken by a man hiding outside of a private party, which is disturbing on many levels,” the Gossip Girl’s rep tells Page Six News.

The actress shared her application towards publications that stand by children's privacy. Source: Getty

“We appreciate all magazines, websites, and publications who are standing by protecting the privacy of children and vowing to cut off the supply chain to help end the stalking of children.”

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds debuted James and daughter Ines, 1, in 2016 at the Deadpool star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The couple debuted their adorable daughters, James and baby Ines at the Deadpool star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Source: Getty

The Hollywood couple look oh so proud of their little ones. Source: Getty

That has been the girls’ only public appearance because Lively and Reynolds are protective about the privacy of their children. They also keep their daughters off their social media accounts.

One thing they aren’t shy about on social media is shutting down split rumors. Reynolds has been firing off some hilarious tweets about the state of his marriage this week.





Many of the outlets that posted photos of Blake and James have removed them or blurred out their faces.

Blake and Ryan are very strict when it comes to keeping their girls off social media and out of the public eye. Source: Getty

This article was originally published on Yahoo! Entertainment.

