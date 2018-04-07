News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Raechal Leone Shewfelt
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Kate Hudson is going to be a mum for the third time.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared on social media Friday that she and musician Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl.

Kate, 38, is already a mum to sons Ryder, her 14-year-old son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 6, whom she had with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson expecting third baby

Kate Hudson shared a video of her gender reveal on Instagram, which also announced she was expecting. Source: Instagram/KateHudson

She and Danny Fujikawa have been dating since December 2016. Source: Getty

Her third bub will be her first girl and as you can see from the gender reveal she just shared on Instagram, she's beyond excited.

"A little girl on the way," she wrote alongside it, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

It's the first girl for Kate who already has two sons. Source: Instagram/KateHudson

Kate — who is the daughter of legendary actress Goldie Hawn — explained she's been trying to keep the pregnancy under wraps because she'd been so 'sick'.

But she'd been forced to give the world the good news, because as she put it, “I’m a poppin now!”

Detailing how rough her pregnancy had been so far by saying this was the "I have never been more sick", he admitted she'd been laying low on social media.

Kate is the daughter of Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn. Source: Getty

Last year Kate shared the sweet story of how she and Danny began dating in December 2016, after having known each other for years.

He’s the step-brother of two of Hudson’s best friends, former Barely Famous stars Sara and Erin Foster.

Kate shared this photo with the story of how she and Danny got together in December last year. Source: Instagram/KateHudson

Just last month, Hudson hinted at her baby news. When the Times asked if she and Danny planned to start a family, she said, “I’d like to! I’m not done yet. A girl would be fun”.

Grandparents-to-be Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell must be elated.



