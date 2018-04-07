Rebecca Gibney 'appalled' by sexual assault privacy breach

Rebecca Gibney has spoken out about the 'appalling' reports on claims her late-grandad tried to sexually assault her when she was just 12-years-old, saying they were published without her knowledge.

The Australian actress has given an interview to ABC's Julia Zemiro’s for an upcoming episode of Home Delivery in which she said she talks about her "family’s personal story".

But says The Daily Telegraph ran a story on the yet-to-air TV show —with a headline stating she "escaped assault from her grandfather " — without her consent.

"I will be appearing in an episode of the ABC’s Home Delivery and in the show I have discussed my Grandfather and Father," the 52-year-old wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "I have not seen the show and I have not been contacted for publicity nor have I given any interviews for the episode."

The mum-of-one went on to describe how her family was "extremely saddened" by the breach in privacy, branding it "appalling".

"It’s not on. I have always been open about my personal issues and if it helps others then my job is done," she said. "What I do detest is somebody using our family’s personal story without even bothering to contact anyone."

Her response follows reports her own grandad as a child when he tried to 'touch' her as a child, in The Daily Telegraph.

"He tried to touch me once but I was a very strong 12-year-old and I told him to get his hands off me," the publication says she tells Julia during the show.

Despite understandably being upset that her "sensitive" information had been shared without her approval, Rebecca tried to use the situation to help others.

"For those that have suffered any kind of abuse please know that you can get help and move forward," she said. "My family and I are a testament to that."

The Flying Doctors star has opened up about her unconventional childhood in the past, revealing last year she was "raised in a family of domestic violence" in a post shared on her Instagram.

The Gold Logie winner is also a proud ambassador for Share the Dignity, a charity that supports women escaping family violence.

Be has reached out to Rebecca for a comment.

