Bindi Irwin fangirls over Prince Charles

But the 19-year-old can't help but have a fangirl moment when she came face-to-face with royalty and we love her for it.

The wildlife warrior, mum Terri and brother Robert all met Prince Charles yesterday on Lady Island to discuss protecting The Great Barrier Reef during his royal visit of Australia.

Bindi Irwin meets Prince Charles

Bindi Irwin looks like she can't deal with the fact she's meeting the Prince of Wales. Source: AAP

But while the reason for their meeting was hugely important, the huge grin on Bindi's face shows just how excited she was to be so close to Prince Charles.

Adorable photos show Bindi beaming from ear-to-ear as they shake hands on the sand and discuss a topic so close to her heart.

Charles met the whole Irwin clan to discuss the Great Barrier Reef. Source: AAP

The wildlife warriors are keen conservationists and discussed the impact of losing the Great Barrier Reef. Source: AAP

One snap in particular shows her standing proudly alongside her family as the trio pose for photos with a rather wind-swept looking Charles.

After, Bindi took to Instagram to share her joy at the encounter she called a "privilege".

"Our family feels extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other dignitaries today at Lady Elliot Island," she wrote, alongside a treasured photo of them all together.

Bindi seems to captivate Prince Charles as they discuss Australian wildlife concerns. Source: Getty

"We joined together to discuss important methods to protect the largest living structure on Earth, The Great Barrier Reef. We must work together to make a difference and protect these sensitive ecosystems for the generations to come."

Fans have been quick to commend Bindi and her family for their tireless work, saying the late-Steve Irwin would be "proud".





Fans have said late-dad Steve Irwin would be proud. Source: Instagram/BindiIrwin

This is Prince Charles’ 16th visit to Australia and his seventh visit to Queensland, where he is touring with wife Camilla because of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Be has reached out to the Irwin family for comment on this happy occasion.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

