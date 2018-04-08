News

MAFS' Ashley addresses cosmetic surgery rumours

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Married At First Sight star Ashley Irvin has addressed rumours surrounding her changed appearance since the reality show.

The blonde bombshell claims she hasn't indulged in botox or any other cosmetic enhancements, but has simply put on a little weight instead.

On Saturday night the reality star shared a photo of her and fellow MAFS gal, Tracey Jewel, enjoying a night out on the town.

ashley irvin mafs cosmetic surgery

Married At First Sight star Ashley Irvin has addressed rumours surrounding her changed appearance since the reality show. Source: Channel Nine and Instagram/traceyjewel

Leaving notes in the comments section, some fans asked Ashley why she looked so different.

"@just_jan_8366 it’s seems as tho she’s had Botox or fillers in her smile lines near her mouth. Check out her previous smile," one follower wrote.

Ash was quick to put her curious fans out of their misery.

"No work done. Just got fat," she wrote back.

ashley mafs

On Saturday night the reality star shared a photo of her and fellow MAFS gal, Tracey Jewel, enjoying a night out on the town. Source: Instagram/ashleyairvin

Other fans were very supportive of the star following her comment, and applauded her for speaking up.

"You look stunning and no where near fat!" one follower wrote.

Meanwhile another penned, "a few extra kilos looks great on you Ashley!"

We think Ashley looks great just the way she is.

