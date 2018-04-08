News

Tara and Sam share steamy kiss in Paradise
Married At First Sight's Ashley Irvin addresses cosmetic surgery rumours
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Deirdre Fidge
Yahoo7 Be

In the words of Mack: wowee. We’re five episodes in and Paradise is losing its initial glow for almost everyone except Wise, who continues to be the world’s most charming bartender.

Rose Ceremony hangover is in full swing and the lads are swooping on Ali like seagulls who have spotted half a sausage roll in a bin, but with less subtlety.

Florence who?

bachelor in paradise

Petition to make ‘NCIS: Wise Watch’ the next Bachelor spin-off. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise australia

A less classy person would make a ‘swingers’ joke here, but not me, no way. Source: Channel Ten

blake colman bachelor in paradise

Blake is one puka shell necklace and generic Chinese character tattoo away from being the bad boy on a 90s teen series. Source: Channel Ten

All this attention is stressing Ali out and she decides to let down Mack gently by sobbing on his shoulder, and then has the same chat with Michael (sans tears, thankfully).

ali mack bachelor in paradise

Mac adopting the lesser-known flirtation technique the Firm Arm Grabby. Source: Channel Ten

michael turnbull bachelor in paradise

Michael prefers the elongated hug approach while awkwardly balancing crockery, a pick-up strategy used by Casanovas everywhere. Source: Channel Ten

This show can be hard to keep up with as every episode new people are thrown out of helicopters willy-nilly to land in paradise.

I recommend devoting a wall in your house to crudely drawn pictures of the contestants that you can draw a red X through when they leave to stay on track and add a sense of fun (please do not contact my landlord about this).

bachelor in paradise recap

It’s hard being so good-looking and adored. Source: Channel Ten

mack bachelor in paradise

Hello darkness my old friend… Source: Channel Ten

Anyway, welcome Grant, a buff American firefighter who proposed to and got matching tattoos with his gal on his Bachelor season.

Will he make more extreme and regrettable public life choices in paradise? We can only hope.

bachelor in paradise intruder

Surely Channel Ten have a budget for better shirts than these 2007 Tarocash bargain bins? Source: Channel Ten

grant bachelor in paradise

Dayum boy are you a firefighter because you’re HOT! Oh wait you actually are. Source: Channel Ten

Everyone feels various levels of steam for Grant (as visibly demonstrated by Jarrod’s increasingly red face) who chooses Leah for his date card.

Their canoodling begins with Leah unbuttoning his shirt with the thirst of a middle-aged mum of four sitting alone in a cinema for Magic Mike.

bachelor in paradise tattoo

His tattoo either says ‘stop at nothing’ or ‘santa is watching’ I can’t tell. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise kiss grant leah

I’m pleased for them and all but who’s rescuing all those cats up in trees back home?? Source: Channel Ten

More fresh meat arrives in the form of Daniel, a lumpy Canadian with the posture of a haunted mannequin.

bachelor in paradise daniel

Here comes a very normal human person and definitely not a Westworld-esque android. Source: Channel Ten

Daniel and Nina have a spa date primarily involving Daniel talking about his body and saying “I’m a bad boy”, causing me to have a violent nausea/brain aneurysm episode.

Unfortunately his robotic body is waterproof and he doesn’t malfunction, but it’s only early days.

bachelor in paradise nina daniel

Robots must have mind control because what else would explain Nina’s attraction to this thing? Source: Channel Ten

Meanwhile, Sam and Tara have been getting chummy and have an official date making cocktails for each other.

Sammy adorably fudges the recipe and adds bucketloads of alcohol to Tara’s drink because nothing says romance like deliberately trying to get a woman drunk.

bachelor in paradise tara

DON’T DRINK IT TARA. Have an Earl Grey and go to bed. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise sam tara kiss

Sam’s aesthetic is giving me L Word flashbacks. Source: Channel Ten

Tonight’s Hot Mess award goes to Jarrod, for initially self-censoring and saying he was ‘P-ed off’, then later not self-censoring and saying ‘aw f***’ when feeling threatened by Grant and Daniel, finishing with a red-faced rant at Mack. Classy.

bachelor in paradise jarrod woodgate

If the fedora fits… Source: Channel Ten

Who knows what tomorrow’s Rose Ceremony will bring? We can only hope for more tears, tantrums and love triangles.

