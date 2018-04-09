Brad and Jen 'married in Missouri'

They've been rumoured to have fallen back in love, nearly 13 years after they divorced.

Now new reports have emerged claiming Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have "married in Missouri" and the ceremony was conducted by none other that Brad's own family priest.

According to Reverend Swadley the A-list couple have been planning the final details of their wedding with him, with Jen, 49, flying in especially to "reconnect" with Brad's family.

"He met Jen recently at a family function that Brad's mum, Jane, threw at their family home in Missouri," a 'close' friend told New Idea magazine.

"Reverend Swadley revealed how in love Brad and Jen were and how they planned to officially we as soon as their divorces are finalised."

The source also spilled that Jen was "grateful" to have been given a second chance at love with Brad and enjoyed spending time "reconnecting with Brad's parents, brother and sister and many of his childhood friends."

With the pair remaining tight-lipped about the speculation that has surrounded them for months, the comments from the church official could be the strongest clue yet that the rumours are true.

Jen announced her separation from hubby Justin Theroux in January after just two years of marriage, while Brad is reportedly in the final stages of his divorce from wife of ten years, Angelina Jolie.

The former golden couple of Hollywood were originally married from 2000 to 2005.

Be has reached out to Brad and Jen's reps, but so far neither has commented on the reports.

