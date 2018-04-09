News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'

Brad and Jen 'married in Missouri'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

They've been rumoured to have fallen back in love, nearly 13 years after they divorced.

Blake Colman calls Laurina by the wrong name on Bachelor in Paradise
0:48

Blake Colman calls Laurina by the wrong name on Bachelor in Paradise
Chloë Grace Moretz hints Brooklyn Beckham cheated on her
1:29

Chloë Grace Moretz hints Brooklyn Beckham cheated on her
Dancing usher completely owns dance cam
0:24

Dancing usher completely owns dance cam
Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
1:11

Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
Kylie Jenner Not Taking Precautions With Travis Scott! Can&rsquo;t Wait To Have ANother Baby!
2:27

Kylie Jenner Not Taking Precautions With Travis Scott! Can’t Wait To Have ANother Baby!
Teen Auctions Off Her Virginity For Millions | Hollywoodlife
3:54

Teen Auctions Off Her Virginity For Millions | Hollywoodlife
Adorable moment Catherine Zeta Jones and daughter Carys Douglas arrive at event holding hands
0:07

Adorable moment Catherine Zeta Jones and daughter Carys Douglas arrive at event holding hands
Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
0:46

Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
Katy Perry gets ROASTED On American Idol By Who?!
2:07

Katy Perry gets ROASTED On American Idol By Who?!
Normani Kordei REVEALS She Was HEARTBROKEN Over Fifth Harmony breakup!
2:30

Normani Kordei REVEALS She Was HEARTBROKEN Over Fifth Harmony breakup!
Justin Bieber Finds A NEW Way To Deal With Selena Gomez Breakup!
2:29

Justin Bieber Finds A NEW Way To Deal With Selena Gomez Breakup!
 

Now new reports have emerged claiming Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have "married in Missouri" and the ceremony was conducted by none other that Brad's own family priest.

According to Reverend Swadley the A-list couple have been planning the final details of their wedding with him, with Jen, 49, flying in especially to "reconnect" with Brad's family.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have apparently made plans to get married in Missouri. The couple are pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

"He met Jen recently at a family function that Brad's mum, Jane, threw at their family home in Missouri," a 'close' friend told New Idea magazine.

"Reverend Swadley revealed how in love Brad and Jen were and how they planned to officially we as soon as their divorces are finalised."

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston in love

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (pictured here together in 1999) are reportedly still "in love". Source: Getty

The source also spilled that Jen was "grateful" to have been given a second chance at love with Brad and enjoyed spending time "reconnecting with Brad's parents, brother and sister and many of his childhood friends."

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston split 2005

Jen (pictured here in 2017) is said to have enjoyed spending time "reconnecting" with Brad's loved ones. Source: Getty

With the pair remaining tight-lipped about the speculation that has surrounded them for months, the comments from the church official could be the strongest clue yet that the rumours are true.

Jen announced her separation from hubby Justin Theroux in January after just two years of marriage, while Brad is reportedly in the final stages of his divorce from wife of ten years, Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux break up

Jennifer Aniston split from her hubby Justin Theroux after two years at the start of the year. Source: Getty

Angelina and Brad, pictured here in 2015, announced their separation in September 2016. Source: Getty

The former golden couple of Hollywood were originally married from 2000 to 2005.

Be has reached out to Brad and Jen's reps, but so far neither has commented on the reports.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top