Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'

Cassandra Thorburn's 'street fight' with Jasmine Yarbrough

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

It's understandable that Cassandra Thorburn may have struggled with her ex Karl Stefanovic moving on so fast after their 21-year-marriage ended.

But it seems her relationship with Karl's new 'wife' Jasmine Yarbrough is becoming increasingly strained with reports the pair were seen caught up in a "street fight".

Things reportedly kicked-off between the pair over a school pick-up gone wrong, when Jasmine was late to collect the former couple's youngest child, River.

Cassandra Thorburns 'street fight' with Jasmine Yarbrough

Cassandra Thorburn has apparently lost her cool at her ex-husband Karl Stefanovic's new 'wife' Jasmine Jarbrough. Source: Getty

During an altercation that took place outside Cassandra's house, she is said to have made it very clear the kids are the priority.

"She pointed out to Jasmine that it simply wasn't acceptable to be late to pick up young children -— and Jasmine got very defensive," a 'family friend' told Woman's Day magazine.
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine on wedding day

'Newlyweds' Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough enjoyed a commitment ceremony recently. Source: Nine

The face-to-face encounter was apparently the first time they've met, with a "dumbstruck" Jasmine blaming being late for her step-mum duties on a "mechanical problem with her $200,000 Range Rover".

"It was a shocking moment for Cass," the friend continued, adding that Karl was the one who had been meant to collect River from school.

The magazine stated the "fiery confrontation" happened just a week after news of their engagement had surfaced, which could have contributed to the tension being so high.

Karl and Cassandra were married for 21 years, seen here in happier times. Source: Getty

Cassandra Thorburns 'street fight' with Jasmine Yarbrough

Karl has now moved on with Jasmine, making things undoubtedly hard for Cassandra. Source: Getty

Karl, 43, and Jasmine have since 'married' in a private commitment ceremony, with Karl saying he is 'very much in love' with the 33-year-old shoe designer to The Sunday Telegraph.

Cassandra last year sensationally described her ex-hubby as 'dead' to her.

She also reportedly called the police on the day of Karl's wedding over a growing "concern" for their their kids.

