Home and Away's Ada rocks swimsuit

Home and Away stars are known for their bikini-clad appearances on the beach, but actress Ada Nicodemou has revealed been seen in her swimmers on screen for over a decade.

All changed over the weekend though when the 39-year-old sported a blue one-piece in the Commonwealth Games pool for a lilo race during against beauty queen Erin Holland and AFL star Barry Hall.

But while it appears she has been shy about having her body on screen, Ada has explained that's definitely not the case.

"I have no issues being in swimmers," she told The Courier Mail. "I love my body and I'm comfortable in how I look."

In fact, the Aussie actress revealed she hasn't been asked to film in swimwear for "probably 15 years."

"They just haven't asked me," she said. "I don't know whether I should be offended or not."

The actress showed off her incredible body during the celebrity swimming race 'Optus Splashies' over the weekend.

"I came last but at least I was part of the @commgamesaus," the busy mum teased in a photo on Instagram.

We love you Ada, you're still a winner in our eyes.

