Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Home and Away's Ada rocks swimsuit

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Home and Away stars are known for their bikini-clad appearances on the beach, but actress Ada Nicodemou has revealed been seen in her swimmers on screen for over a decade.

All changed over the weekend though when the 39-year-old sported a blue one-piece in the Commonwealth Games pool for a lilo race during against beauty queen Erin Holland and AFL star Barry Hall.

But while it appears she has been shy about having her body on screen, Ada has explained that's definitely not the case.

"I have no issues being in swimmers," she told The Courier Mail. "I love my body and I'm comfortable in how I look."

Ada Nicodemou swimmers

Actress Ada Nicodemou competes in a celebrity swimming race during the Swimming on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 7, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Source: Getty

Ada Home and away star one-piece

The actress showed off her incredible figure during the Commonwealth Games festivities over the weekend. Source: Getty

In fact, the Aussie actress revealed she hasn't been asked to film in swimwear for "probably 15 years."

"They just haven't asked me," she said. "I don't know whether I should be offended or not."

She's not appeared on screen in Home and Away in a bikini for years. Source: YouTube/Seven

Ada Nicodemou swimmers funny facial expressions

The busy mum made some hilarious facial expressions during the Optus celebrity event. Source: Getty

Ada nicodemou instagram Optus swimmers

The 39-year-old posted this group shot after their lilo race took place. Source: Instagram/adanicodemou

The actress showed off her incredible body during the celebrity swimming race 'Optus Splashies' over the weekend.

"I came last but at least I was part of the @commgamesaus," the busy mum teased in a photo on Instagram.

We love you Ada, you're still a winner in our eyes.

