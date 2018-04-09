News

Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Brooklyn Beckham spotted kissing Playboy model

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

Brooklyn Beckham has been seen kissing model Lexi Wood, all but confirming the rumours he's split with on again off again girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz.

The oldest son of ‘Posh Spice’ Victoria and soccer superstar David Beckham, was seen pashing the Playboy model in LA.

While his relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz has not been officially confirmed as over, the 19-year-old photographer did not make any effort to hide his new love interest.

Brooklyn Beckham spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham has been seen kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood. Source: Backgrid

Brooklyn Beckham Chloë Moretz back together

Chloe has recently reunited with flame Brooklyn Beckham after a year apart. Source: Getty

It's not sure how long they've been dating but the pair did nothing to keep their romance under wraps as they canoodled in the window of the parlour while Brooklyn got a new tattoo at Dr Woo on Saturday.

Brooklyn and Chloe started dating in 2016 after meeting at SoulCycle two years earlier.

Brooklyn seemed very happy as he sat beside his new love interest. Source: Backgrid

Last year, the couple went through a public break up, only to reconcile in December.

Just last month, the If I Stay actress posted a photo on her Instagram gushing over Brooklyn for his birthday.

The on-off couple split back in 2016 and despite reuniting it seems they may have separated again. Source: Getty

“Never stop smiling,” she captioned the snap. “I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn.”

While everything seemed to be peachy again with lovey dovey social posts from both parties, it seems they maybe haven't been able to work out their differences.

The pair split in 2016 with Chloë describing herself as a "hermit" until they reunited later in the year. Source: Getty

Lexi, 20, is a rising star in the model world and has already posed for Playboy and GQ.

Judging from the look on Brooklyn's face, he is pretty chuffed with his new relationship.

