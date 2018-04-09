You won’t recognise this reality TV star

News

But can you figure out who this super cute brown-eyed, curly haired brunette is in an adorable school throwback photo?

This doe-eyed little girl is none other than 38-year-old Sarah Roza – the voluptuous red head with green eyes who was married to Telv.

Sarah Roza MAFS young

You'll never guess who this reality TV star is... Source: Instagram / sarahjaneroza

Sarah Roza young photo MAFS

Any ideas? Source: Instagram / sarahjaneroza

The beauty specialist shared a throwback photo to her Instagram account and we cannot believe our eyes.

She's unrecognisable, we NEVER would have picked her.

Sarah Roza MAFS

She looks totally different now. Source: Instagram / sarahjaneroza

Sarah has talked about having cosmetic surgery in the past — she's used botox and regularly wears coloured contact lens — she also just revealed and an eight-kilo weight loss.

“I have had Botox on my forehead only," she told Woman's Day recently. "Everything else is au naturel, baby! I really look after myself with excellent skincare.”

Our fave part of the look is the black scrunchy. So cute.

