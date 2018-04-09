You won’t recognise this reality TV star

She was known for her signature red hair and bright red lippy on Married At First Sight.

But can you figure out who this super cute brown-eyed, curly haired brunette is in an adorable school throwback photo?

This doe-eyed little girl is none other than 38-year-old Sarah Roza – the voluptuous red head with green eyes who was married to Telv.

The beauty specialist shared a throwback photo to her Instagram account and we cannot believe our eyes.

She's unrecognisable, we NEVER would have picked her.

Sarah has talked about having cosmetic surgery in the past — she's used botox and regularly wears coloured contact lens — she also just revealed and an eight-kilo weight loss.

“I have had Botox on my forehead only," she told Woman's Day recently. "Everything else is au naturel, baby! I really look after myself with excellent skincare.”

Our fave part of the look is the black scrunchy. So cute.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram