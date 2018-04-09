Big Brother star Reggie's heartache for son

Regina 'Reggie' Bird, now known as Reggie Sorensen, has revealed her son's devastating diagnosis.

The 42-year-old – who won Big Brother in 2003 – shared the shocking news on Instagram on Sunday night.

Reggie’s young son Lucas suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and has now developed a staph infection.

In a series of Instagram videos, 8-year-old Lucas appears to be in incredible pain but, Reggie feels it's important to share this side of the disease.

“The heartache is so hard to explain to people who don't live and go through having Cystic Fibrosis day in day out,” she captioned her most recent post. “As a mother watching your child suffer daily is just heartbreaking. I would give anything for Lucas not to have this s**t disease!

"You try and put on a brave face. You try to stay strong. You try and not let depression get a hold of you. You just keep on going...You have no choice.”

The single mum of Lucas and daughter Mia, revealed that she had no idea how her son got his "latest infection", she admitted in an interview with 9Honey.

"I'm trying to think of where we've been," she said. "What has he touched? Did he catch it at the park? At the shops? From school? I've got no idea."

Every two weeks, Reggie takes Lucas for a "tune up" at the hospital, however, it is quite the ordeal.

"He's also petrified of needles and hates anything to do with hospital," Reggie said in the interview.

The former reality star has previously publicly battled homelessness, a stroke and a degenerative eye disease, which has left her legally blind.

