Ruby Rose's 'bizarre rant'

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

Ruby Rose has defended some bizarre social media behaviour since splitting with Veronica’s singer Jess Origliasso.

The 32-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to explain her posts.

The original posts detailed an odd encounter with lizards and a story about her dog and its weird obsession with her knickers.

Ruby Rose red outfit

Ruby Rose, pictured here at Tommy Hilfiger event, has defended some bizarre social media behaviour since splitting with Veronica’s singer Jess Origliasso. Source: Getty

“Listen, I’ve woken up to some weird s**t,” she tweeted. “Once woke up to two lizards having sex on my bedroom window, I once found a drone in my back yard, I recorded scenes from ‘It’ on my camera and replaced the SD card (Then an 8 year old came to get it and I quickly took the card out )..

Ruby woke up on Sunday feeling "freaked out" thinking "a serial killer" had lined up all her dirty underwear in her back garden, she told her followers.



Ruby Rose Jess Origliasso

Ruby recently announced her split from Jess. Photo: Instagram/jessicaveronica

But it turned out the culprit was her dog, Charlie, who was the “perverted high jumping Chihuahua who has a thing with underwear”.



However, the star admitted things "could be worse".



It appears Ruby has copped a heap for sharing the story.

According to the Orange is the New Black actress, she has been criticised for going on a “bizarre rant” and by the way, she is having none of it.

Ruby clapped back at reports of her "rant" to her 1.34M Twitter followers.




Fans are attributing this so-called “behaviour” with her split from Jess, but Ruby is out to assure you it was just a “hilarious” anecdote.

Actually, if you think about it, it’s pretty funny.

We would love a visual of Charlie and the knickers next time, Ruby.

