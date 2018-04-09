Ruby Rose's 'bizarre rant'

Ruby Rose has defended some bizarre social media behaviour since splitting with Veronica’s singer Jess Origliasso.

The 32-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to explain her posts.

The original posts detailed an odd encounter with lizards and a story about her dog and its weird obsession with her knickers.

“Listen, I’ve woken up to some weird s**t,” she tweeted. “Once woke up to two lizards having sex on my bedroom window, I once found a drone in my back yard, I recorded scenes from ‘It’ on my camera and replaced the SD card (Then an 8 year old came to get it and I quickly took the card out )..

Ruby woke up on Sunday feeling "freaked out" thinking "a serial killer" had lined up all her dirty underwear in her back garden, she told her followers.

But today I woke up to all my underwear from my ‘dirty’ laundry basket ( which is a tall basket INSIDE my house ) lined up in my backyard on the grass... not saying I freaked out and thought a serial killer had done it but let’s just say my dog has some serious explaining to do. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 8, 2018

But it turned out the culprit was her dog, Charlie, who was the “perverted high jumping Chihuahua who has a thing with underwear”.

I had to check the security footage... NOT BECAUSE I HAD 911 ready to dial or anything.. but because one of my dogs can’t walk, the other can’t jump that high and well... it was Charlie.. it was the perverted high jumping Chihuahua who has a thing with my underwear. https://t.co/Pp7sdUkbla — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 8, 2018

However, the star admitted things "could be worse".

Could be worse, I remember visiting a friends house after she bought it, and meeting her new dog...when she was in the kitchen he ran off and came back tail wagging with a gift for me, I thought it was a treat... it was a used tampon.. I never told her, just disposed of evidence. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 8, 2018

It appears Ruby has copped a heap for sharing the story.

According to the Orange is the New Black actress, she has been criticised for going on a “bizarre rant” and by the way, she is having none of it.

Ruby clapped back at reports of her "rant" to her 1.34M Twitter followers.

Tabloids are calling my ( in my opinion ) hilarious story about my dog and his knicker saga.. “A bazaar rant” saying “fears for Ruby after Bazaar rant” ... dude more people commented on the same thing happening to them than probably anything I’ve shared. Laugh once in a while. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 9, 2018

And I don’t often comment on annnoying media with their slow news days and desperation for clicks.. but seriously. If you’re a “WOMAN” and post more than 2 tweets it’s “a rant”.. no it was a funny story. It’s called humor. It’s story telling. It’s entertainment. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 9, 2018

Fans are attributing this so-called “behaviour” with her split from Jess, but Ruby is out to assure you it was just a “hilarious” anecdote.

Actually, if you think about it, it’s pretty funny.

We would love a visual of Charlie and the knickers next time, Ruby.

