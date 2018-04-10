Could Brad and Jen be starring in a movie together?

After rumours have swirled this pair may be getting back together, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could also be starring in a new film together.

Brad and Jen, who have lit up the internet in recent weeks with rumours that they’re back on, are reportedly planning a comeback movie.

“Jen and Brad love the idea of them finally starring together in a movie,” a 'close friend' told NW. “Back when they used to pick each other’s scripts and give each other pointers.”

However, putting Brad and Jen in a film 13 years after their split would certainly send fans into a frenzy.

Who could forget the time Brad cameoed on Friends, playing a member of the ‘I Hate Rachel Club’?

This is not the first time that the pair have thought about both co-starring the same film.

In the Brad produced drama, The Time Traveller's Wife, there were talks of them being in it together.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the pair and they split in 2005 – with the roles going to Aussie actor Eric Bana and Mean Girls actress Rachel McAdams.

Jennifer, 49, separated from her husband Justin Theroux in February this year, while Brad, 54, is in the process of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

