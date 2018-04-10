Bachie in Paradise stars hilariously roast Daniel

He only lasted for two episodes, but Canadian intruder Daniel Maguire has made a lasting impression on his fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestants.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem to be a good one with many of the Aussie stars taking to their social media accounts to totally roast him.

Tara Pavlovic, Michael Turnbull and Jake Ellis have shared their thoughts on controversial Dan and lets be honest, they're hilarious.

Top points go to Tara, 28, who created this LOL-worthy meme of her views of the short-lived contestant and his comments about the women being his "puppets" during the show.

Using one of her many facial expressions, Tara makes it very clear she thinks his behaviour is laughable.

Jake also mocked Daniel — who used a strategy of flirting with a number of the girls in Paradise to try and secure a rose — by sharing a photo of himself during the episode looking rather bored.

His caption, "Every time 'The Canadian' opens his damn mouth... Please tell us more of your amazing ways" was followed by the eyeroll and laughing emoji and the hashtag, #damndaniel.

Mike also got in on the action, sharing a quote he'd made about the very well sculpted singleton during the episode.

"You can build a body in the gym, but you can't build a heart."

BOOM!

It seems like the whole of Australia shared the sentiments of the Aussie Paradise castmates, with many taking to Twitter to share their belly laughing reactions to Daniel's cocky personality.

Did Canadian Daniel just tell Nina that he’s “a naughty boy” and that he’s “bad”. Seriously? #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/vp4oou5Chg — zanazana (@jaklina51) April 8, 2018

Despite it seeming like Daniel had successfully convinced one of the girls to give him a rose, Laurina (eventually) saw through his games and made a decision that has secured her a spot in our feminist hearts forever by giving her rose to late-comer American Jared instead of the man she said “gives her the creeps”.

YES GAL!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram