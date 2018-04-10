News

The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder
The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

Bachie in Paradise stars hilariously roast Daniel

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

He only lasted for two episodes, but Canadian intruder Daniel Maguire has made a lasting impression on his fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestants.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem to be a good one with many of the Aussie stars taking to their social media accounts to totally roast him.

Tara Pavlovic, Michael Turnbull and Jake Ellis have shared their thoughts on controversial Dan and lets be honest, they're hilarious.

Bachelor in Paradise Australia Daniel

Daniel had claimed to be a puppet master last night because of his efforts with multiple women. Source: Network Ten

Top points go to Tara, 28, who created this LOL-worthy meme of her views of the short-lived contestant and his comments about the women being his "puppets" during the show.

Using one of her many facial expressions, Tara makes it very clear she thinks his behaviour is laughable.

Tara nailed her reaction to Daniel's behaviour during last night's episode. Source: Instagram/TaraPavlovic

Jake also mocked Daniel — who used a strategy of flirting with a number of the girls in Paradise to try and secure a rose — by sharing a photo of himself during the episode looking rather bored.

His caption, "Every time 'The Canadian' opens his damn mouth... Please tell us more of your amazing ways" was followed by the eyeroll and laughing emoji and the hashtag, #damndaniel.

Jake makes it very clear what he thinks of Canadian Daniel. Source: Instagram/JakeEllis

Mike also got in on the action, sharing a quote he'd made about the very well sculpted singleton during the episode.

"You can build a body in the gym, but you can't build a heart."

Michael spoke his soppy truth too while taking a dig at the intruder. Source: Instagram/MichaelTurnbull

BOOM!

It seems like the whole of Australia shared the sentiments of the Aussie Paradise castmates, with many taking to Twitter to share their belly laughing reactions to Daniel's cocky personality.





Despite it seeming like Daniel had successfully convinced one of the girls to give him a rose, Laurina (eventually) saw through his games and made a decision that has secured her a spot in our feminist hearts forever by giving her rose to late-comer American Jared instead of the man she said “gives her the creeps”.

YES GAL!

