Khloe Kardashian is in labour

She's the third and final Kardashian set to welcome a baby this year.

But it seems like the wait for Khloe's first ever bundle of joy is nearly over as reports have emerged that she's currently in labour.

While the reality star herself has yet to confirm if this is true, TMZ are reporting they've been tipped off that she's already in the hospital.

There are other signs pointing to the fact to the rumours are true. Let's take a look.

Khloe's obstetrician from LA, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, posted a photo over the weekend with the caption, "I have the best job in the world".

But while that is all rather inconspicuous, her hashtag "#doctorswhotravel" roused suspicions as Khloe is having the baby in Cleveland where she moved to be with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Adding more fuel to the fire was a recent post from Khloe, shared just eight hours ago.

"We are ready whenever you are little mama," she wrote, alongside an adorable snap of her and Tristan Thompson, who is lovingly touching her bump.

So, it's official — this is not a drill people. Well, kinda (can you tell we're excited?)

The 33-year-old revealed she was pregnant in December last year, calling the experience more magical than I could have envisioned".

Younger sister Kylie Jenner had her bub Stormi in February while Kim had her daughter Chicago in January.

