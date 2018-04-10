Catherine Zeta Jones' daughter is her mirror image

News

The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

Suzy Byrne and Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her teen daughter are actually twins.

Well, obviously not but the pair are so strikingly similar Catherine must feel as though she's looking in a mirror when she looks at 14-year-old Carys Douglas.

The mum and daughter share a mutual love of fashion and were snapped enjoying an apparent girls’ night out in NYC for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show at the Metropolitan Opera.



But all people can concentrate on is how fresh-faced Carys looked like a younger version of her actress mama — with a splash of Michael Douglas — right down to her strappy toesies as she sat side by side with her mother.

"You look like sisters," one fan commented on the image, shared to the fashion labels Instagram account.
Catherine Zeta Jone's daughter is her mirror image

The mum and daughter arrived to the event holding hands. How adorable! Source: Getty

"She looks just like her mother," another said, pointing out their uncanny resemblance.

The teen, who turns 15 on April 20, posed for photographers with her famous mum and even walked up the red staircase holding her hand.

Catherine has praised her daughter's fashion style in the past. Source: Getty

Talk about adorable.

They've attended other fashion events before and Catherine has even said she’s okay with Carys sneaking a short skirt by Dad Michael Douglas, 73.

“I said to her once, ‘Why aren’t you wearing that gorgeous little corduroy, vintage-looking skirt [to school]?’” Zeta-Jones, 48, told Yahoo Lifestyle in January. “She goes, ‘I packed it, because dad’s taking me to the train station.’"

"You know the deal: Dad’s taking her to the train station. She’s got her leggings on and then, when she gets to her friend’s house, she whips on the little mini. And Daddy’s none the wiser, the 48-year-old continued. "I went, ‘I love you for that. … Good call.’ The less they know, the better it is.”

Carys is the daughter of Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas. Source: Getty

She also described her daughter as having “a good sense of style”.

Well, we're sure growing up with a style icon for a mum helps.

