Does this photo prove Brad's not back with Jen?

For the last few months their rumoured romance has been the talk of Tinseltown.

But is this photo proof that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston aren't actually getting back together?

Prepare to have your Jen and Brad dreams dashed as we explain the latest theory circulating.

Four days ago it was claimed he was in fact dating Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and architect Neri Oxman, according to Page Six.

While many brushed the rumours off with hopes former flames Brad and Jen were reuniting, it seems there may well be some truth to them.

You see, an image of the 54-year-old visiting MIT Media Lab in Boston where Neri works has emerged, and it's dated from November 2017 meaning the pair could have been dating secretly for nearly six months.

Neri — who is an Angelina Jolie lookalike — isn't in the photo but it certainly supports claims the pair could have met.

Dad-of-six Brad has yet to comment on whether he's dating Neri or if he's reunited with Friends star Jen, but the world has been here for the news the pair may be getting back together following their respective relationships ending.

What? Brad and Jen? Together AGAIN?? I say "yes," Lisa says "No!" What do YOU think? 800-232-KRTH (5784) pic.twitter.com/5uws9TF8Ud — Gary Bryan (@garybryanshow) February 16, 2018

When your whole heart belongs to someone, it’s really hard to give it to someone else and make the relationship work. Maybe now Jen and Brad will realize they’re MFEO.💁🏼‍♀️(Yes, that’s a little Sleepless in Seattle reference) #jenandbrad #forlife pic.twitter.com/2OFUEW6GVI — Sarah Roche (@SarahBlakely21) February 16, 2018

DOES THIS MEAN BRAD AND JEN WILL GET BACK TOGETHER?! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE SAY YES 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sGjbEUqLnU — Nico Ignacio (@nicoxignacio) February 15, 2018

Brad is currently in the final stages of his divorce from wife of ten years Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Maddox, 16, Zahara, 13, Pax, 14, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jen, 49, announced her separation from hubby Justin Theroux in January.

