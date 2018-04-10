Does this photo prove Brad's not back with Jen?

For the last few months their rumoured romance has been the talk of Tinseltown.
But is this photo proof that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston aren't actually getting back together?
Prepare to have your Jen and Brad dreams dashed as we explain the latest theory circulating.
Four days ago it was claimed he was in fact dating Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and architect Neri Oxman, according to Page Six.
You see, an image of the 54-year-old visiting MIT Media Lab in Boston where Neri works has emerged, and it's dated from November 2017 meaning the pair could have been dating secretly for nearly six months.
Neri — who is an Angelina Jolie lookalike — isn't in the photo but it certainly supports claims the pair could have met.
Dad-of-six Brad has yet to comment on whether he's dating Neri or if he's reunited with Friends star Jen, but the world has been here for the news the pair may be getting back together following their respective relationships ending.
Brad is currently in the final stages of his divorce from wife of ten years Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Maddox, 16, Zahara, 13, Pax, 14, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Jen, 49, announced her separation from hubby Justin Theroux in January.
