News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sam Frost teases Home and Away romance
Sam Frost teases Home and Away romance

Does this photo prove Brad's not back with Jen?

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

For the last few months their rumoured romance has been the talk of Tinseltown.

Why Manu and Pete gave Sonya and Hadil the boot on MKR
1:15

Why Manu and Pete gave Sonya and Hadil the boot on MKR
The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
0:45

The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
Fb Version Tristan Caught Cheating
2:26

Fb Version Tristan Caught Cheating
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on winnings after mispronouncing this one word
0:42

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on winnings after mispronouncing this one word
Khloe Kardashian In LABOR?! - Justin Bieber FREAKS OUT At Fan (DHR)
13:25

Khloe Kardashian In LABOR?! - Justin Bieber FREAKS OUT At Fan (DHR)
Dylan Sprouse Casted As Jellybean As Internet Makes &rsquo;Riverdale&rdquo; Sprouse Twins Reunion Inevitable!
2:38

Dylan Sprouse Casted As Jellybean As Internet Makes ’Riverdale” Sprouse Twins Reunion Inevitable!
Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian
0:19

Tristan Thompson caught 'cheating' on Khloe Kardashian
7 HILARIOUS Moments From Cardi B Hosting The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
3:14

7 HILARIOUS Moments From Cardi B Hosting The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Kylie Jenner Trying To Get Pregnant Again After Stormi? | Hollywoodlife
2:32

Kylie Jenner Trying To Get Pregnant Again After Stormi? | Hollywoodlife
Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING On Khloe Kardashian As She Gets Ready To Give Birth!
2:57

Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING On Khloe Kardashian As She Gets Ready To Give Birth!
Justin Bieber Gets Into A Fight With An Aggressive Fan | Hollywoodlife
2:19

Justin Bieber Gets Into A Fight With An Aggressive Fan | Hollywoodlife
Yodel Boy Says He's Performed at Walmart 50,000 Times & Gets MAJOR Surprise On E
1:49

Yodel Boy Says He's Performed at Walmart 50,000 Times & Gets MAJOR Surprise On E
 

But is this photo proof that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston aren't actually getting back together?

Prepare to have your Jen and Brad dreams dashed as we explain the latest theory circulating.

Does this photo prove Brad's not back with Jen?

This photo of Brad Pitt visiting the place where his rumoured new girlfriend Neri Oxman works could be evidence they really are dating. Source: Instagram/camenzino

Four days ago it was claimed he was in fact dating Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and architect Neri Oxman, according to Page Six.

While many brushed the rumours off with hopes former flames Brad and Jen were reuniting, it seems there may well be some truth to them.
Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are also rumoured to have got back together, with recent reports saying they have plans to get married in Missouri. The couple are pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

You see, an image of the 54-year-old visiting MIT Media Lab in Boston where Neri works has emerged, and it's dated from November 2017 meaning the pair could have been dating secretly for nearly six months.

Neri — who is an Angelina Jolie lookalike — isn't in the photo but it certainly supports claims the pair could have met.

Neri is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a renowned architect appears to have met Brad Pitt six months ago. Source: Getty

Dad-of-six Brad has yet to comment on whether he's dating Neri or if he's reunited with Friends star Jen, but the world has been here for the news the pair may be getting back together following their respective relationships ending.





Brad is currently in the final stages of his divorce from wife of ten years Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Maddox, 16, Zahara, 13, Pax, 14, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jen, 49, announced her separation from hubby Justin Theroux in January.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top