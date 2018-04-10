What Katy Perry's parents really think of her

Singer Katy Perry's religious parents Mary and Maurice Hudson seemed to embarrass their daughter during an awkward interview on Sunday night's episode of American Idol.

Ryan Seacrest asked what the pair thought about seeing their daughter on the judging panel of the popular television series.

"Well... she's still the bird," her mother said, "she's still mouthy".

Erm OUCH.

And the roasting didn't stop there.

The 33-year-old's mother said the other two judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan added wisdom to whatever comes out of her daughter's mouth. AWKS.

"Was she always so mouthy dad?" host Ryan Seacrest asked. "Umm...yeah," he replied.

When Ryan asked where Katy gets the mouthy habits from, Maurice replied, "Mum".

Meanwhile, Katy in the background onstage interjected and shouted, "YOU GUYS!".

"She's the middle child," her mother proclaimed. "They always want the most attention."

Well that's awkward...The parents of the year award will not be going to Katy's folks.

Watch the hilarious full video above.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram