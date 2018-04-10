News

Sam Frost teases Home and Away romance

What Katy Perry's parents really think of her

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Singer Katy Perry's religious parents Mary and Maurice Hudson seemed to embarrass their daughter during an awkward interview on Sunday night's episode of American Idol.

Ryan Seacrest asked what the pair thought about seeing their daughter on the judging panel of the popular television series.

"Well... she's still the bird," her mother said, "she's still mouthy".

Katey Perry and parents American Idol

Katy Perry's parents gave their daughter a roasting on live television. Source: ABC

Erm OUCH.

And the roasting didn't stop there.

The 33-year-old's mother said the other two judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan added wisdom to whatever comes out of her daughter's mouth. AWKS.

Katy Perry mother Christine insult

'She's still mouthy," Perry's mother Christine confessed. Source: ABC


"Was she always so mouthy dad?" host Ryan Seacrest asked. "Umm...yeah," he replied.

When Ryan asked where Katy gets the mouthy habits from, Maurice replied, "Mum".

Katy Perry seemed pretty entertained putting on a smile while her parents mock her on national television. Source: ABC

Meanwhile, Katy in the background onstage interjected and shouted, "YOU GUYS!".

"She's the middle child," her mother proclaimed. "They always want the most attention."

Well that's awkward...The parents of the year award will not be going to Katy's folks.

Watch the hilarious full video above.

