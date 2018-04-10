Chloë Grace Moretz hints Brooklyn Beckham cheated on her

It’s safe to say that Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz are no longer dating.

Victoria and David Beckham’s 19-year-old son was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Beckham brought his new flame with him to a tattoo parlor, where he got a sexy pin-up model inked on his forearm.

When exactly did Moretz, 21, and Beckham break up? That’s a little murky.

We know they were solid just last month as they celebrated his birthday in March.

Brooklyn also posted a sweet tribute for her birthday in February.

But the Neighbors 2 actress hinted that there could be some drama behind their split. On Sunday, Chloë posted Cardi B’s new song “Be Careful,” which is about a cheating lover, to her Instagram story.

Beckham and Moretz have been on and off since meeting in 2014. The pair connected in Paris during Fashion Week and formed a friendship that turned romantic.

They split for the first time in 2016, only to rekindle a year later.

It’s likely that distance could have played a factor in their breakup as well.

Brooklyn has been living in New York City, where he’s studying photography at Parsons School of Design. While Chloë has been mostly in Los Angeles for work.

So, who is Beckham’s new girl that has captured his lips? Lexi Wood is a 20-year-old model who has appeared in Playboy, Cosmopolitan Russia, and Vogue Japan.

She told GQ last year that if she weren’t a model, she would want to be a designer.

“I’ve always been really into fashion,” she said. “I’m always taking the clothes I buy and customising them to make them my own, so I would love to have the ability to make something from scratch.”

If things turn serious, at least she’s got something to talk to Victoria Beckham about.

