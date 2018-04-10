News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder
The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder

Chloë Grace Moretz hints Brooklyn Beckham cheated on her

Taryn Ryder
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s safe to say that Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz are no longer dating.

Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
1:37

Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
2:06

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
Internet fights back after Alicia Vikander was body-shamed over 'Tomb Raider'
1:17

Internet fights back after Alicia Vikander was body-shamed over 'Tomb Raider'
Bella Thorne on why she shares her secrets on Twitter
1:18

Bella Thorne on why she shares her secrets on Twitter
John Cena as a teenage girl with Jimmy Fallon is hilarious
0:58

John Cena as a teenage girl with Jimmy Fallon is hilarious
This Oscars 2018 dress is a 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'
1:07

This Oscars 2018 dress is a 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'
Bikini-clad woman in Scotland does a face-plant into the snow
0:45

Bikini-clad woman in Scotland does a face-plant into the snow
5 items you could score from Russell Crowe's divorce sale
1:14

5 items you could score from Russell Crowe's divorce sale

Justin Timberlake serenades Ellen DeGeneres
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges &amp; audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
3:33

Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges & audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
 

Victoria and David Beckham’s 19-year-old son was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Brooklyn Beckham spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham has been seen kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood. Source: Backgrid

Beckham brought his new flame with him to a tattoo parlor, where he got a sexy pin-up model inked on his forearm.

When exactly did Moretz, 21, and Beckham break up? That’s a little murky.

We know they were solid just last month as they celebrated his birthday in March.

Brooklyn also posted a sweet tribute for her birthday in February.

It was only in recent months that the pair shared loving snaps of each other to social media. Source: Instagram / chloegmoretz

Brooklyn posted a sweet tribute for her birthday in February when he said "Happy birthday baby, love you to the moon and back." Source: Instagram /brooklynbeckham

But the Neighbors 2 actress hinted that there could be some drama behind their split. On Sunday, Chloë posted Cardi B’s new song “Be Careful,” which is about a cheating lover, to her Instagram story.

Beckham and Moretz have been on and off since meeting in 2014. The pair connected in Paris during Fashion Week and formed a friendship that turned romantic.

Chloë Grace Mortez and Brooklyn Beckham have beem dating on and off since 2014. Source: Getty

They split for the first time in 2016, only to rekindle a year later.

It’s likely that distance could have played a factor in their breakup as well.

Brooklyn has been living in New York City, where he’s studying photography at Parsons School of Design. While Chloë has been mostly in Los Angeles for work.

It seems distance may have also played a part in the pair's breakup. Source: Getty

So, who is Beckham’s new girl that has captured his lips? Lexi Wood is a 20-year-old model who has appeared in Playboy, Cosmopolitan Russia, and Vogue Japan.

She told GQ last year that if she weren’t a model, she would want to be a designer.

Playboy model Lexi Wood was captured as Brooklyn's new love interest. Source: Instagram / lexiwood

“I’ve always been really into fashion,” she said. “I’m always taking the clothes I buy and customising them to make them my own, so I would love to have the ability to make something from scratch.”

If things turn serious, at least she’s got something to talk to Victoria Beckham about.
yesterday

Originally repoted on Yahoo! Entertainmet.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top